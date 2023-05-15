CRPF Jawan on guard duty killed after being hit by bus i Varanasi

A 45-year-old Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed after being hit by a CRPF bus carrying school children here on Monday, police said.

Lalpur Pandeypur station house officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar said the incident occurred when Vanshraj Singh, posted at 95 Battalion CRPF camp at Paharia Mandi here, was on guard duty at the camp gate on Monday morning.

The bus ferrying school children residing in the battalion campus lost control and crushed the jawan, after which it rammed into a pole, Kumar added. The brake of the bus failed.

Other jawans present on the spot rushed Singh to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the SHO said.

The deceased jawan was a resident of Ballipur Biron in the Ghazipur district. A CRPF official said an inquiry board would be set up to probe the incident.