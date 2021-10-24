Crucial ABAP meeting to elect new chief in Prayagraj today

The meeting of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), the top decision-making body of the 13 recognised Hindu monastic orders in the country, will be held at 11 am at Niranjani Akhara in Prayagraj on Monday. After the death of its chief Mahant Narendra Giri on September 20, senior saints will attend the meeting to elect the new ABAP president.

The general secretary of the ABAP, Mahant Hari Giri has already reached Prayagraj from Vrindavan. The crucial meeting is being held at a time when the ABAP has already witnessed a split. A faction of Akhadas in Haridwar recently announced their own office bearers of ABAP.

“The meeting on Monday will discuss the development in Haridwar and also elect a new president of the Akhada Parishad,” said Mahant Hari Giri.

Seven akhadas openly rebelled and announced a new president, general secretary and the working committee on October 21 and distancing themselves from the October 25 meeting in Prayagraj.

Rebel Akhadas led by Shri Panchayati Maha Nirvani Akhada and backed by three Bairagi Akhadas, who are believed to be playing a major role in the split, have claimed a majority of akhadas were on their side, and prominent seers were supporting their move and recognising the new working committee of Akhada Parishad.

Since Mahakumbh 2021, three Bairagi Akhadas have been demanding due representation in the Akhada Parishad working committee, general secretary post, land allocation and other facilities at par with other major Sanyasi akhadas led by Juna and Niranjani Akhadas. Mahant Ravindra Puri has been appointed the new Akhada Parishad president by these akhadas, a move which has been rejected by the six dominant akhadas, which are the largest in terms of saints and seers under them.

It is not the first time that ABAP has witnessed a split. In 2010, the Akhada Parishad had split into two factions, but by 2013 Allahabad Kumbh, the rebel faction led by Mahant Balwant Singh retracted and re-joined the Akhada Parishad.