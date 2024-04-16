 CSJMU VC appointed president of AIU - Hindustan Times
CSJMU VC appointed president of AIU

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 16, 2024 08:50 AM IST

Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, vice-chancellor of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur was appointed as 103rd president of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at the 98th AIU annual general meet and national conference of vice chancellors-2024 organised at Hyderabad on Monday to discuss ‘Higher Education@2047’.

CSJMU VC Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak replaced Prof GD Sharma. (Sourced)
“It’s an honour for me to be appointed as the president of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). It is a great responsibility and a matter of pride. I will try to create an ecosystem so as to encourage students to take up quality research,” said Prof Pathak over phone from Hyderabad.

“I will work hard to help the Indian universities to get world ranking,” Pathak said.

He said he will take up the issue of executing the new education policy’s (NEP) salient features, raising central funding for the state universities involved in important research activities, and work on taking the standards of Indian universities to global levels.

His tenure as president will be for one year from July 1, 2024. Prof Pathak replaced Prof GD Sharma as AIU chief. Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur is now placed as a category I university by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Last year in November, the University achieved the highest grade of A+ in NAAC by securing a CGPA of 3.57.

