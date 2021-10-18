Cultural, entertainment progs to mark Diwali fair in Lucknow from Oct 28

LUCKNOW: The district administration will organise a Diwali fair at the Jhulelal Park from October 28 to November 5. The event, on the lines of Lucknow Mahotsav, is set to a fun-filled affair with a series of cultural and entertainment programmes.

The fair would showcase indigenous art and craft work from other districts also. This would be in addition to the district administration’s plan to invite renowned cultural artistes to perform during entertainment programmes, said officials.

“Preparations are on for the Diwali fair starting from October 28. It will be a grand affair,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

The other attractions of the Diwali fair would be talent shows, painting competitions, magic shows, slogan competition, musical band show, musical night, mushaira and others.

The venue would have a grand multi cuisine food court. “We are trying to tie up with various eateries, famous brands and restaurants in order to set up outlets at the food court that is going to be another major attraction at the fair,” added the DM.

A dedicated section highlighting several government schemes and programmes would also be a part of the fair. Besides, traditional activities like kite flying, vintage car rally, theatre fest, youth fest and other functions would be organised.

Sufi night, Bhojpuri night, Punjabi night, ghazal night, comedy night, Bollywood night and theatre night will be among other attractions at the Diwali fair. However, the administration is yet to prepare the list of artistes who would be performing here.

…but no buzz about Lucknow Mahotsav

The district administration is yet to take a call on the city’s annual 10-day extravaganza — the Lucknow Mahotsav, which is suspended for the last two years. If the administration calls it off, it would be the third consecutive year when the iconic fest would be shelved.

“The traditional date for the Mahotsav is November 25. However, its preparations begin much earlier. This time there is no buzz while no meeting on Mahotsav has taken place so far. I think the event is not on the priority list, as all are occupied in handling pandemic situation, which tops our priority list,” said a senior administrative official.

Some officials, however, said that the fest may be postponed to January or February.

In November 2019, the administration had announced that the fest would be organised from January 17, 2020 to 23, 2020 at Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan. But in January, Mahotsav Samiti issued a three line statement saying—“Due to unavoidable reasons, the proposed Mahotsav 2019—2020, scheduled to be held from January 17 to 23, 2020 has been postponed till further orders.”

