Curb black marketing of fertilisers: RLD to govt

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Friday demanded the government to take appropriate steps immediately to effectively curb black marketing of fertilisers and ensure that the farmers’ paddy was not purchased below the minimum support price (MSP).

In a statement here, party spokesman Anil Dubey said there was an acute shortage of fertilisers in the state due to black marketing making it difficult for farmers to sow their crops. He also alleged that the government procurement centres were dilly-dallying purchase of paddy due to which farmers were forced to sell their produce for a song in the market.

Dubey also said the recent statewide unseasonal rain and floods had made the condition of the farmers in the state even more miserable but the government, he alleged, was doing nothing to mitigate their sufferings.

“The government has become indifferent to problems of farmers owing to their protesting the Centre’s three farm laws for 11 months now,” Dubey alleged and warned that farmers would be forced to begin state-wide protests if the government did not resolve the issues related to shortage of fertilisers and sale of paddy below the MSP in the market.

