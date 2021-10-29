Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Curb black marketing of fertilisers: RLD to govt
lucknow news

Curb black marketing of fertilisers: RLD to govt

RLD spokesman warned that farmers would be forced to begin state-wide protests if the government did not resolve the issues related to shortage of fertilisers
RLD spokesman Anil Dubey said there was an acute shortage of fertilisers in UP due to black marketing (Pic for representation)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 10:27 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Friday demanded the government to take appropriate steps immediately to effectively curb black marketing of fertilisers and ensure that the farmers’ paddy was not purchased below the minimum support price (MSP).

In a statement here, party spokesman Anil Dubey said there was an acute shortage of fertilisers in the state due to black marketing making it difficult for farmers to sow their crops. He also alleged that the government procurement centres were dilly-dallying purchase of paddy due to which farmers were forced to sell their produce for a song in the market.

Dubey also said the recent statewide unseasonal rain and floods had made the condition of the farmers in the state even more miserable but the government, he alleged, was doing nothing to mitigate their sufferings.

“The government has become indifferent to problems of farmers owing to their protesting the Centre’s three farm laws for 11 months now,” Dubey alleged and warned that farmers would be forced to begin state-wide protests if the government did not resolve the issues related to shortage of fertilisers and sale of paddy below the MSP in the market.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP