CWG 2026 gold-winner, judoka Asmita Dey on state support: I can never forget what UP did for me

Judoka Asmita Dey, following her gold medal win in the 48kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, is already setting her sights on her next major challenge: the Lausanne Judo Grand Slam in Switzerland later this month.

Judoka Asmita Dey

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Despite the rush of celebrations following her historic victory, Asmita remains committed to her sport, “The Lausanne Judo Grand Slam 2026 is something I am preparing for as it comes after my gold win at the Commonwealth Games. Though I am not among those who get anxious before big tournaments, I’m someone who is always ready to go that extra mile. Waise bhi itni badi jeet ke baad aur itne pyaar milne ke sath thodi zimmedari toh badh jaati hain!”

Currently serving as a sub-inspector with the Uttar Pradesh Police, Asmita is also navigating the path of a job promotion. Crediting her athletic success for opening many doors, she says, “As of now I am SI with UP Police and after my win when I came back the talk was on for promotion and it feels really good. But it’s a process that has to be followed. First I will have to be promoted as an inspector that will take a few months and then deputy superintendent of police . The process is ongoing, but it will take at least a year before I am appointed to the rank of DSP.”

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on the outpouring of support she has received from the state, she expresses deep gratitude for the backing that came at a crucial moment in her life. “It’s surely overwhelming for me. Main other state se hoon ki phir bhi UP ki administration and logo ne ne mujhe bahut samman aur pyaar diya, mujhe aise time pe job diya jab mere ko sabse zyada zaroorat thhi. This is essentially big for me and my family and I can never forget this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on the outpouring of support she has received from the state, she expresses deep gratitude for the backing that came at a crucial moment in her life. “It’s surely overwhelming for me. Main other state se hoon ki phir bhi UP ki administration and logo ne ne mujhe bahut samman aur pyaar diya, mujhe aise time pe job diya jab mere ko sabse zyada zaroorat thhi. This is essentially big for me and my family and I can never forget this.” {{/usCountry}}

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Even with her sights set on the future, Asmita remains focused on the discipline that brought her this far, refusing to let the recent accolades interrupt her gruelling preparation for the Swiss event.

Looking further ahead to her long-term goals, Asmita shares, “There are a few lucky people whose talent gets recognised even when they are not up with their game at all times. Mujhe bhi bahut throw milte thhe but my coach foresaw the talent in me. Maybe I was a little ziddi and never gave up easily. This is something that I will surely keep in mind when someday I too will train youngsters. Mann toh hain that after making India proud at the 2026 Asian Games and the Olympics, I plan to open training centres in Tripura, UP, and other states to support upcoming judokas.”

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