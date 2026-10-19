Cyber fraud case: Car linked to murder accused influencer lying parked at Saharanpur police stn for 2 years

A luxury car seized in connection with a ₹90.59 lakh cyber fraud case has been lying at the Saharanpur cybercrime police station for nearly two years. The Delhi-registered vehicle in the name of social media influencer Shraddha Dubey is allegedly linked to money obtained by cheating a Saharanpur-based doctor in 2024.

The vehicle’s registration in Shraddha Dubey’s name became a significant aspect of probe, given the alleged link between its purchase and the cyber fraud proceeds. (For Representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dubey and her two accomplices are wanted in a case related to the death of a Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma. Saharanpur SSP Abhinandan said the investigation extended to tracing how the money allegedly obtained through the fraud had been spent.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

As part of the probe, a police team travelled to Lucknow, where three accused, including Ankit Jaiswal, were arrested in December 2024. Police also examined assets allegedly purchased with the defrauded money, leading to the car’s recovery and seizure.

The vehicle’s registration in Dubey’s name became a significant aspect of the investigation, given the alleged link between its purchase and the cyber fraud proceeds. Although the car is registered in Dubey’s name, investigators have linked its purchase to Jaiswal.

The investigation revealed that Ankit Jaiswal allegedly used money obtained through cyber fraud to purchase the car and had it registered in the name of his associate Shraddha Dubey. The vehicle was reportedly registered in Delhi’s Mahipalpur area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The car was seized as part of the investigation into the alleged fraud and has remained at the Saharanpur cybercrime police station since its recovery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The car was seized as part of the investigation into the alleged fraud and has remained at the Saharanpur cybercrime police station since its recovery. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The case originated in 2024 when cyber fraudsters allegedly targeted Saharanpur-based surgeon Dr Prabhat Kumar Verma. The accused reportedly lured him with the promise of facilitating payment of pending bills for treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. On the pretext of completing the payment process, the accused allegedly cheated the doctor of around ₹90.59 lakh.