After Lucknow boyfriend’s death, influencer Shraddha Dubey, sister seen riding e-rickshaw in Nepal

The footage is reportedly from the Mahimnagar bus station in Nepal . In the first clip, three individuals resembling Dubey, Rashmi, and Adil are seen crossing a road. A second clip purportedly captures them travelling in an e-rickshaw.

Two CCTV clips purportedly showing model Shraddha Dubey , her sister Rashmi and their friend Adil at a bus station in Nepal have surfaced amid the ongoing investigation into the death of Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma. However, neither the authenticity of the footage nor the identities of the individuals seen in it have been independently verified.

In the first video, the woman identified as Dubey is dressed in black track pants and a zip-up jacket, carrying a black sling bag over her left shoulder. The woman said to be Rashmi is seen wearing a cream-and-white printed kurti and dark sunglasses with a shoulder bag, while the man identified as Adil walks behind the two women in spectacles and a light blue-and-white striped shirt. In the second clip, the woman resembling Rashmi is reportedly seated inside the e-rickshaw, with the man identified as Adil sitting in the front.

The clips have emerged as investigators continue to track Dubey’s whereabouts following the death of Sharma, who died after falling from the fourth floor of Avadh Green Apartments on October 9.

Also read: ‘Saw him jump off balcony’: Influencer Shraddha Dubey details boyfriend's final hours before death in Lucknow, releases videos

According to police sources, teams had earlier traced the trio’s movements across Uttar Pradesh to Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri, only to find they had already moved on. Sources further claimed that the three reached the border town of Rupaidiha in Bahraich district and crossed into Nepal on foot, though these reported movements have not been independently verified.