114 days after FIR, Sitapur man convicted of raping 13-year-old daughter

A special Pocso court in Sitapur has convicted a man for raping his 13-year-old daughter, bringing the case to a conclusion within 114 days of the FIR, officials said on Tuesday. For registration only (HT File Photo)

According to IG Lucknow Range Kiran S, the swift outcome was the result of prompt investigation, scientific evidence collection and effective coordination with the prosecution.

The case was registered at Kamalapur police station on May 17, after the girl’s mother alleged that her husband, identified as Matole, had sexually assaulted their daughter while returning with her from her aunt’s house. The accused allegedly threatened the girl near a sugarcane field before committing the offence.

An FIR was registered under Section 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 5N/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene and the victim’s clothing and sent the material for forensic examination. The evidence included the accused’s broken shirt buttons and hair recovered from the spot, besides biological material found on the girl’s clothes.

The FSL report and medical evidence were subsequently placed before the court as part of the prosecution case.

Despite the sensitivity of the matter, investigators completed the probe rapidly and filed the chargesheet on June 2—within 10 days of registration of the case.

The special judge (Pocso)/additional sessions judge, court no. 14, Sitapur, pronounced the verdict on Tuesday and awarded the convict imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life, along with a ₹20,000 fine.