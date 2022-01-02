Cybercriminals adopting different strategies during pandemic, warn cyber experts

Beware, cybercriminals are adopting different strategies to dupe people to the advantage of the changing scenario at the time of the pandemic outbreak and its changing scenario, said UP police cybercrime cell’s superintendent of police (SP) Triveni Singh here on Saturday.

The SP said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an alert for the citizens about the latest tricks and fraud being done by the cybercriminals on the pretext of Omicron testing and medicines. He said the state cyber crime cell is also trying to propagate it and alert people about this new trick about cyber fraudsters so they do not fall into the trap and lose their hard-earned money through these phishing emails sent to them and asked to share their details.

Singh said cyber fraudsters are taking advantage of the situation by adopting new techniques to swindle citizens. He said the fraudsters try to capitalize on the things that the common man is going through and health issue is the main concern for everyone during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

He said the MHA has explained its modus-operandi in its advisory stating that fraudsters send emails regarding testing for Omicron with the attached malicious links and malicious files. He said government and private health services are being mimicked (e.g. their names are used as senders) in such attempts to scam innocent citizens.

The SP said the potential victims clicking on the links are pointed towards fake websites created by fraudsters that look similar to government/private health services, where citizens can apply for a “Covid-19 Omicron PCR test”. He said the lure of a free Omicron PCR test allowing citizens to avoid Omicron related restrictions imposed by governments is presented to potential victims.

He said the fake website prompt people to fill in their details like name, date of birth, home address, mobile number, and email address, mother’s maiden name, etc., and the process of registration is completed with a transaction of a small amount as registration fees from victims. The banking details of the victims are captured through such small transactions.

“Cybercriminals attain personal details and banking credentials through this method for committing further cyber crimes such as financial cyber frauds, identity theft, etc,” the advisory said.

The SP said people should simply avoid emails from unknown senders to remain safe from such phishing emails. He said people should avoid using unofficial websites of health services and other government/non-governmental services. He said people should avoid web pages with addresses not beginning with https://.