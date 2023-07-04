Cyclist covers over 19,000 Km to spread message of women empowerment

National-level mountaineer and cyclist Asha Malviya, who is on a pan-India solo bicycle journey to make people aware about women safety and empowerment, was accorded a warm welcome here on Tuesday.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra presented a bicycle and sports kit to Madhya Pradesh athlete Asha Malviya at LDA office on Tuesday. (HT)

The 24-year-old athlete from Madhya Pradesh met governor Anandiben Patel here.

Later she met chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra who gifted her a bicycle and sports kit at the Lucknow Development Authority office. Mishra congratulated Asha and said that her efforts would inspire other women as well.

Till now Asha has cycled more than 19,000 kilometres covering 22 states. She reached Lucknow on July 2. Uttar Pradesh is the 23rd state in the course of her journey.

“This journey of Asha Malviya shows how safe India is for women in the changing times. Women like Asha Malviya are living example of women empowerment,” stated a government press release.

Asha is a resident of village Nataram in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, and she cycled 25,000 kilometres alone from Bhopal last year on the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh on November 1 with the aim of making people aware of ‘women safety and empowerment’.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary said, it is the result of the zero tolerance policy of the state government towards crime that today women are feeling safe. In every field including education, sports, business and jobs, daughters are coming forward and creating new milestones every day, he said.

The NCC Group Headquarters for Lucknow based in Lucknow University also felicitated Asha. She was honoured by additional director general, National Cadet Corps Directorate (UP) major general Vikram Kumar who praised her for her campaign. Asha too shared her experiences with the cadets and others present on the occasion.

