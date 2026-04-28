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Dal Mandi project: AIMC urges people to ignore rumours on mosque impact

AIMC joint secretary SM Yaseen said around six mosques and several Waqf properties in Dal Mandi are likely to be affected, with a part of the Langde Hafiz Masjid on Nai Sadak also falling within the project’s scope.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 08:12 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
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The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC), which manages the Langde Hafiz Masjid, has urged people to ignore rumours regarding the mosque, a portion of which falls under the Dal Mandi road widening project.

The Dal Mandi road widening project, undertaken by the state government, aims to expand a 650-metre stretch from about 5 metres to 17.5 metres. (For representation)

The appeal was issued followed a meeting convened on April 26 to discuss the impact of the project on the mosque and other Waqf properties in the area.

AIMC joint secretary SM Yaseen said around six mosques and several Waqf properties in Dal Mandi are likely to be affected, with a part of the Langde Hafiz Masjid on Nai Sadak also falling within the project’s scope.

He said the district administration had earlier written to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, but as the Board’s tenure has expired, it cannot provide formal consent. In line with provisions of the Waqf Act, a response was submitted to the administration on April 23, 2026. The administration has also sought cooperation from mutawallis (mosque custodians).

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Dal Mandi project: AIMC urges people to ignore rumours on mosque impact
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Dal Mandi project: AIMC urges people to ignore rumours on mosque impact
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