Dal Mandi project: AIMC urges people to ignore rumours on mosque impact

The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC), which manages the Langde Hafiz Masjid, has urged people to ignore rumours regarding the mosque, a portion of which falls under the Dal Mandi road widening project.

The Dal Mandi road widening project, undertaken by the state government, aims to expand a 650-metre stretch from about 5 metres to 17.5 metres. (For representation)

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The appeal was issued followed a meeting convened on April 26 to discuss the impact of the project on the mosque and other Waqf properties in the area.

AIMC joint secretary SM Yaseen said around six mosques and several Waqf properties in Dal Mandi are likely to be affected, with a part of the Langde Hafiz Masjid on Nai Sadak also falling within the project’s scope.

He said the district administration had earlier written to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, but as the Board’s tenure has expired, it cannot provide formal consent. In line with provisions of the Waqf Act, a response was submitted to the administration on April 23, 2026. The administration has also sought cooperation from mutawallis (mosque custodians).

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{{^usCountry}} Calling the matter sensitive, particularly with Bakrid approaching, Yaseen said the meeting was organised to enable wider consultations among stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling the matter sensitive, particularly with Bakrid approaching, Yaseen said the meeting was organised to enable wider consultations among stakeholders. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting was attended by imams of mosques, religious scholars, representatives of social organisations, prominent citizens and weavers’ groups. It was presided over by Maulana Zakiullah Qadri, chief imam of the Langde Hafiz Masjid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting was attended by imams of mosques, religious scholars, representatives of social organisations, prominent citizens and weavers’ groups. It was presided over by Maulana Zakiullah Qadri, chief imam of the Langde Hafiz Masjid. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Participants shared their views, and it was decided to convene another meeting soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Participants shared their views, and it was decided to convene another meeting soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The committee reiterated its appeal to the public to avoid spreading or acting on unverified information, stressing the need to maintain peace and the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (composite culture) of the city. The meeting concluded with a prayer led by Maulana Qadri. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee reiterated its appeal to the public to avoid spreading or acting on unverified information, stressing the need to maintain peace and the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (composite culture) of the city. The meeting concluded with a prayer led by Maulana Qadri. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Dal Mandi road widening project, undertaken by the state government, aims to expand a 650-metre stretch from about 5 metres to 17.5 metres. A total of 187 structures, including six religious sites, have been identified. So far, 45 buildings have been acquired and around 30 demolished by the PWD with administrative support, while acquisition of the remaining properties is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Dal Mandi road widening project, undertaken by the state government, aims to expand a 650-metre stretch from about 5 metres to 17.5 metres. A total of 187 structures, including six religious sites, have been identified. So far, 45 buildings have been acquired and around 30 demolished by the PWD with administrative support, while acquisition of the remaining properties is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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