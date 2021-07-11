Dalit man assaulted and brutalised by kin of partner in UP, say police

A 25-year-old Dalit man was assaulted and brutalised allegedly by the family members of a woman he was in a relationship with, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district, police said on Saturday. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, while police teams have been formed to find the six other culprits, they added.

According to the victim, a painter and a resident of Sarwan Kheda, the incident took place in Patari village on July 6, when he went to meet the woman he was in a relationship with. The victim has alleged that the family members of the woman, who belonged to the Other Backward Classes, tied him to a tree and assaulted him till he lost consciousness. The accused have, however, alleged that the victim was punished for harassing a woman at his workplace.

A video of the incident went viral on Saturday, following which the Akbarpur police registered a suo motu complaint and arrested Manish Sharma and Shiva — both residents of Akbarpur — and an unidentified person. The viral video purportedly showed the victim being tied to a tree in full public view by one of the accused Sanjay Pal, who is absconding. A mob gathered and some of the men were purportedly seen beating the victim with sticks and brutalising him.

Akbarpur station house officer, Tulsiram Pandey, said the man is undergoing treatment at the LLR hospital in Kanpur and a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Additional Director General of Police (Kanpur zone), Bhanu Bhaskar, said the district magistrate and Kanpur Dehat SP later visited the village and spoke to members of the two castes to ensure law and order situation remains under control.