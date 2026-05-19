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Dalit teen abducted, gang-raped; one accused held after encounter in UP’s Pratapgarh

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was abducted and gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh; one suspect was injured in a police encounter, while others remain at large.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 09:11 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Pratapgarh
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A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three youths in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district on Monday night, police said. Swinging into action, a police team nabbed one of the rape accused identified as Sohail following an encounter in which he sustained a bullet injury.

Probe revealed that the girl knew the accused. (For Representation)

Additional superintendent of police (East) Alok Kumar said, “A woman from Antu lodged a complaint alleging that her daughter was abducted and gang-raped by some persons. During the search operation, one accused was injured in an encounter after being shot. Investigation has revealed that the accused were previously known to the girl and that they were in a relationship. Efforts are underway to arrest the absconding accused.”

According to police, the girl from a village near Chamanganj market under Antu police station area was allegedly kidnapped in a car by the three youths from Khampur village in Dilippur. She was later found unconscious near her village early on Tuesday.

Police said the survivor had become friends with Guddu Khan, a resident of Khampur, through Facebook. On Monday evening, Guddu allegedly called her on the pretext of taking her for an outing and brought her to Mahuli Mandi under Nagar Kotwali police area on a motorcycle.

Police said two youths arriving on a motorcycle opened fire on the police team when they were intercepted. In the retaliatory firing, the accused sustained a bullet injury in his right leg, while the other managed to escape, the SHO said.

The police team recovered a country-made pistol from the injured accused and admitted him to a hospital. The car allegedly used in the crime was also seized, he added.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Dalit teen abducted, gang-raped; one accused held after encounter in UP’s Pratapgarh
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Dalit teen abducted, gang-raped; one accused held after encounter in UP’s Pratapgarh
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