Woman, 12-year-old daughter attacked day after helping Dalit woman file FIR in UP's Rae Bareli

A woman and her 12-year-old daughter were allegedly attacked in Rae Bareli’s Jagatpur area on Wednesday, a day after the woman’s family helped a Dalit woman and her relatives get an FIR registered against a village pradhan and his two sons over an alleged assault.

Police said three men named in the Wednesday FIR, Ritesh Mishra, Satyam Mishra and Shivam Mishra, have been detained. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo/ Representational)

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The woman, Ruddhima Singh, alleged that the pradhan’s sons and their associates intercepted her car while she was taking her daughter to school, smashed its windows with bricks and stones and tried to drag the girl out. She also alleged that one of the attackers grabbed her by the neck and tried to strangle her.

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Intimidation for Dalit support

Police said three men named in the Wednesday FIR, Ritesh Mishra, Satyam Mishra and Shivam Mishra, have been detained. Four-five unidentified persons have also been named and their role is being investigated. Ritesh and Satyam are sons of village pradhan Ramesh Mishra. The pradhan and his two sons were also wanted in an FIR registered over an alleged attack on a Dalit woman and her family on Tuesday, according to police and the complainant’s family.

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{{^usCountry}} Kunwar Mohit Singh, husband of the woman attacked on Wednesday, alleged that his family had helped the Dalit family approach police and get the FIR registered. He claimed that the attack on his wife and daughter was intended to intimidate them for extending that support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kunwar Mohit Singh, husband of the woman attacked on Wednesday, alleged that his family had helped the Dalit family approach police and get the FIR registered. He claimed that the attack on his wife and daughter was intended to intimidate them for extending that support. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Singh’s complaint, the Wednesday attack took place around 7am near a newly constructed ration shop in Undwa village. She alleged that the accused pelted her car with bricks and stones and attempted to pull her daughter out after breaking a window. She said she tried to protect her daughter, following which one of the attackers allegedly grabbed her neck. Her daughter allegedly lost consciousness due to fear.

Singh then drove to Jagatpur police station. She further alleged that about an hour to 90 minutes later, the three named accused reached the police station and assaulted her again. Police personnel allegedly intervened and stopped.

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Circle officer Girja Shankar Tripathi said police were investigating the allegations and would take action on the basis of evidence.

The FIR was registered under Sections 191(2), 109, 115(2), 131 and 324(4) of the BNS.

Police are investigating whether Tuesday’s alleged assault on the Dalit family and Wednesday’s attack are connected. Ramesh Mishra could not be contacted for his version.