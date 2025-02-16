Dandi Swamis conclude Kalpvas, depart from Mahakumbh

The Dandi Swami sadhus departed from the Mahakumbh on Saturday after completing their month-long Kalpvas during the Magh month. They performed the last ritual bath on Trayodashi before returning to their respective monasteries. Before their departure, the sadhus reflected on the spiritual significance of Mahakumbh. (Sourced)

Jagadguru Swami Maheshashram, head of the All India Dandi Parishad, explained that while Kalpavas traditionally concludes with a holy dip on Maghi Purnima, a Trijata bath at Sangam on Trayodashi of Falgun is performed to cleanse any sins unknowingly committed through sight, hearing, or touch. Following this ritual, the sadhus left Mahakumbh.

Before their departure, the sadhus reflected on the spiritual significance of Mahakumbh. Swami Shankarashram, president of the Dandi Sanyasi Parishad, said that he has been observing Kalpavas on the Triveni coast for 45 years. He remarked that the presence of over 50 crore Sanatanis at Mahakumbh underscored the growing influence of Sanatan Dharma.