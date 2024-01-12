Date for ‘Ram Lalla Darshan’ for lawmakers after Jan 22: U.P. CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said here that the date for ‘Ram Lalla Darshan’ for lawmakers would be disclosed after January 22—the day when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya—and that arrangements would be made for the same. The CM interacting with female players at Mahant Avaidyanath Stadium in Gorakhpur on Jan 12. (HT photo)

Yogi also extended Makar Sankranti and Pran Pratishtha greetings to people. He urged them to connect themselves to the consecration ceremony through live telecast and to arrange week-long ‘Shri Ram Naam Kirtan’ at all temples and hold community feasts in rural areas of the state from January 16.

Yogi was addressing a gathering at Mahant Avaidyanath Stadium in Jungle Kauriya during the concluding ceremony of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh. He also called upon people of remote areas to launch sanitation drives in and around temples and illuminate their shops, houses, roads and surrounding areas and parks.

‘Efforts for strengthening sports network on’

On the occasion, the CM announced that panchayat offices in rural areas of the state would be connected with optical fibres to provide all facilities to sportspersons.

He said Uttar Pradesh was the first state to have launched its sports policy and make provisions for providing government jobs to outstanding sportspersons and winners of the medals in Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth games besides other world championships.

He said that the government has made arrangements for cash award for sportspersons participating in international level competitions. Continuous efforts for strengthening the sports network were going on, the CM added. He appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing people’s mindset regarding sports activities. The CM also interacted with female participants in Kabaddi and hockey events and distributed prizes.