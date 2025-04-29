Day after FIR, LU asst prof clears the air over remarks on Pahalgam terror attack

LUCKNOW A day after being booked for her controversial remarks over the Pahalgam terrorist attack, assistant professor Madri Kakoti at the linguistics department of Lucknow University on Tuesday posted a clarification on social media, stating that her words had been “misinterpreted” even as students on the campus remained divided over the action against her. The assistant professor was booked under sections of BNS for allegedly propagating religious hatred, promoting enmity between different groups, making and publishing false statement, uttering words with intent to wound religious feelings, and endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country. (Pic for representation)

Kakoti said she stood by the country and shall do so all her life. Her clarification post on X read, “In reference to the videos and post questioning the government on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I would like to offer this clarification - the word terrorist is only used for terrorists supported and sponsored by Pakistan, who carried out the brutal killing of Indians in Pahalgam by asking their religion. All these terrorists and such Pakistan-backed attacks cannot be condemned enough. In such a difficult situation, for the identity and integrity of India, it is most important for all of us to remain united.”

While some student organisations came in solidarity with Kakoti, students associated with the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest against outfits supporting Kakoti.

A day after the Pahalgam attack, Kakoti had posted on X: “If killing people after asking their religion is terrorism, then, lynching, laying them off, not providing home and bulldozing their houses in the name of religion is also terrorism. Identify the real terrorist.”

Lucknow University Athletics Association general secretary and professor of geology department Ajay Kumar Arya urged the vice-chancellor to accept his resignation. “It is self-evident that the show-cause notice issued to the teacher is a blow to the freedom of expression of ideas, due to which the teachers’ community is hurt and disappointed. I feel uncomfortable working as general secretary of the Sports Council in such a repressive environment. I want to resign from the post,” his letter read.

Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, who was also booked on similar charges last week, said: “We questioned terrorist activities, but on the contrary, I was targeted. I received threats and abuses all over social media. We are not allowed to speak, which seems like a threat to democracy and freedom of expression. When our questions were about fighting terrorism, several people began targeting and fighting with us.”

NSUI national convenor Vishal Singh said, “This attack is not only on Kakoti, but on every voice that questions the power. The university should be a centre of open thinking. The action against her is a violation of fundamental rights.”

Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (UP) vice president Kanchi Singh said: “Every student must understand that if we remain silent today, then tomorrow all our voices will be crushed.”

Former LU V-C Rooprekha Verma said the civil society will hand over a memorandum to the commissioner of police on Wednesday in context with the FIRs. “We demand that the FIRs against Madri Kakoti and Neha Singh Rathore be withdrawn immediately. Constitutional limits should be followed to protect freedom of expression. We also appeal to artists, intellectuals, civil organizations and common citizens to raise their voice against injustice and unite to protect democratic values,” she said.