Decide plea for survey of Shahi Idgah, Jahanara Mosque within 3 months: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, to expedite and decide within three months the application seeking survey of Shahi Eidgah in Mathura and Jahanara Mosque in Agra by the Archaeological Survey of India and the objections filed against the application by UP Sunni Central Waqf board in the suit.

Justice VC Dixit passed the order while disposing of the petition filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and three others. Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Adish Aggarwala and advocate Shashank Singh said on April 14, 2021, an application was filed for conducting scientific investigation of Shahi Eidgah and Jahanara Mosque by the petitioners before the court of the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, but till date no heed was paid by the court on the said application. “Thus, being aggrieved by the same the petitioners had now approached the high court by filing the present petition,” said the petitioners’ counsel.

On February 19, 2021 a civil suit titled “Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajyman and Others Vs UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and Others” was filed on behalf of Bhagwan Shri Krishna before the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, for removal of encroachment and structure illegally raised by committee of management of Trust Masjid Idgah with the consent of Sunni Central Board of Waqf on land no. 255 at Katra Keshav Dev city Mathura belonging to deity Shri Krishna Virajman (as claimed in the suit).

Meanwhile, one of petitioners in case filed in the court of civil judge (senior division) Mathura, advocate Shailendra Singh applauded the high court’s order saying it will help in early disposal of matter.

“We would be filing the certified copy of the order at earliest in Mathura court. The court directed to decide the application seeking survey of Shahi Eidgah in Mathura and Jahanara Mosque in Agra by the Archaeological Survey of India and the objections filed gainst the application by UP Sunni Central Waqf Board in the suit within three months,” said Shailendra Singh, a Lucknow-based lawyer who has filed this case no. 151 of 2021 pending before the civil judge (senior division) Mathura.

“The next date fixed in the case at Mathura court is next month. Thus, we would file an application for earlier date in light of the order by the Allahabad high court so that disposal of the applications can take place within three months,” Singh added.

