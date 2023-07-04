Decorate Kashi and ensure uninterrupted power supply, CM tells officials ahead of PM’s visit

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to decorate Varanasi, as was done during the G-20 development ministers’ meeting here, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on July 7 and ensure uninterrupted power supply to Varanasi during the holy month of Shravan.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspects the venue for PM Modi’s public rally on July 7. (HT Photo)

He inspected the venue for PM’s public meeting in Wazidpur village in Varanasi and asked officials to complete all preparations keeping in view possible rains. Thereafter, the CM held a meeting with top administrative officials to review preparations.

Emphasising on the need to pay special attention to cleanliness, Adityanath said a campaign for “plastic-free Kashi” should be launched over the next two days. Officials were asked to remove encroachment on roads immediately.

The CM instructed engineers of PWD, Varanasi Municipal Corporation, development authority and NHAI to make all roads pothole-free by carrying out a drive on a war footing.

He also emphasised on the safety and convenience of beneficiaries of government’s welfare schemes coming to participate in the programme from other districts. The CM instructed police officers to deploy security personnel in every vehicle ferrying beneficiaries to the venue.

Electricity department officials were asked to ensure there are no open electric wires at the venue.

Adityanath said prior information about route diversions during the programme should be made available to the general public so that people don’t face any problem. “Stray animals should not be seen roaming on the roads,” he added.

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma and police officials gave a digital presentation on preparations for the Prime Minister’s programme.

