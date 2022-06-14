Dedicated wall on noted Indian women in all U.P. govt primary schools soon

Now walls of government-run primary and upper primary schools of the state will tell tales of prominent women of India through the ages. In a new initiative aimed as presenting students of these schools with women role models, the state government has ordered that one wall each of all 1.54 lakh schools across 75 districts to be dedicated for this mission under Mission Shakti Phase-4 special campaign, say senior state education department officials in the know about the development. The aim is to motivate students to emulate these personalities.

These women role models include Rani Lakshmi Bai, Chand Bibi and Savitribai Jyotirao Phule, Sarojini Naidu, Mother Teresa, Lata Mangeshkar, PT Usha and Saina Nehwal among others. Confirming the development, basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari said he issued an order dated June 10, 2022 to all block education officers (BEOs) of Prayagraj district asking them to get this initiative implemented on priority in all government primary and upper primary schools functioning in their respective areas.

“The information about the women personalities is to be given by either painting a wall of the school or installing flex. The officials have been asked to put big and clear pictures of the women personalities and display brief write-ups about them,” he added.

The missive, a copy of which is with HT, also lists 19 prominent women, including Rani Lakshmi Bai, the queen of Jhansi and a leader of India’s first war of Independence, Chand Bibi, the ruler and warrior who acted as the Regent of Bijapur Sultanate and defended Ahmednagar against the Mughal forces of Emperor Akbar in 1595 besides Savitribai Jyotirao Phule (Indian social reformer, educationalist and poet from Maharashtra) to Sarojini Naidu (proponent of civil rights, women’s emancipation who fought the British during the Indian struggle for independence), Mother Teresa (Nobel Peace Prize winner who dedicated her life to caring for the destitute and the sick), Lata Mangeshkar (legendry playback singer) , PT Usha (noted former track and field athlete) and Saina Nehwal (professional badminton player and a former world number) and Sucheta Kriplani (Indian freedom fighter and India’s first woman chief minister).

Other prominent Indian women include well-known poets and authors like Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, Amrita Pritam, Mahadevi Verma, astronaut Kalpana Chawla, noted singer Begum Akhtar and Mary Kom (the only woman to win World Amateur Boxing Championship six times and the only female boxer to have won a medal in each one of the first seven World Championships, and the only boxer (male or female) to win eight World Championship medals).

Instructions have come from the government that the names of local or region-specific women of the district, development block and divisional level women personalities can also be displayed as part of this initiative after due clearance by the officials concerned, officials say.

