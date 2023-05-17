Need to develop Ramayana era places in Lanka, Yogi tells envoy

The deep ties between Sri Lanka and Ayodhya, which date back to Tretayuga, were discussed in the meeting between chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Sri Lankan high commissioner to India, Ashok Milinda Moragoda, on Wednesday. CM Yogi Adityanath met Sri Lankan high commissioner Ashoka Milinda Moragoda in Lucknow on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Moragoda presented a ‘Shila’ (slice of rock) of Ashok Vatika located in Sri Lanka to the chief minister. He also presented two paintings to the CM to be installed at Varanasi airport.

Cultural relations and promotion of tourism between the two countries were particularly discussed during talks between the CM and Sri Lankan envoy. The two leaders also held detailed discussions on developing various places related to the Ramayana period in Sri Lanka, so that the citizens of India, especially Uttar Pradesh, get an opportunity to visit the Ramayana sites in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan high commissioner also urged the chief minister to plant ‘Sanjivani Booti’ (a herbal medicine that Lord Hanuman brought by lifting the mountain on which it was planted to cure Lord Ram’s brother Lakshman) from Sri Lanka on a large scale in UP, which CM Yogi gladly accepted.

Moragoda appreciated the efforts of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to bring about unprecedented development in Uttar Pradesh in recent years. He said that Sri Lanka and UP have always had cordial relations since the Ramayana period and that the dialogue will prove to be very important in the direction of greater cooperation in the field of culture and tourism between the two countries.

Moragoda is the high commissioner of Sri Lanka to India from 2020.