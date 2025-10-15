Deepotsav 2025 to offer a mesmerising cultural fiesta with 2,000 artistes

Over 2,000 artistes will make this year’s Deepotsav grand with their performances, including around 500 participants from other states. The event will also provide a platform for 300 local artistes from Ayodhya to showcase their talent. Ram Ki Paidi illuminated with earthen lamps during Deepotsav celebrations (File)

Ashutosh Dwivedi, advisor and special officer of the Ayodhya International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute, shared that a grand stage, three medium stages and seven smaller stages have been prepared for the festivities. Artistes from across the country will mesmerise devotees with performances of Awadhi and Bhojpuri bhajans, as well as folk music.

Dwivedi added that the grand stage will be set up at Ram Katha Park, while the medium stages will be installed at Tulsi Udyan, Badi Devkali and Guptar Ghat. These stages will host elaborate theatrical presentations depicting the life of Lord Ram.

To encourage devotees to listen to Ram Katha and to promote local talent, seven smaller stages will also be arranged. Artistes from Ayodhya and surrounding districts will perform traditional folk songs, dances and theatrical presentations, providing local performers with a significant platform to display their skills.

The Deepotsav Shobhayatra will feature 22 grand tableaux. Artistes will perform in front of, behind, and around these tableaux, bringing scenes from the Ramayana to life and offering devotees a truly divine experience.

Resonating with melodies from Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Braj, and Phagua traditions, Ayodhya will proudly showcase glimpses of its eternal culture to the world.