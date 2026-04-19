...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Defeat of delimitation bill ‘victory for democracy’, says Akhilesh

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow, the SP chief said the development showed that the government did not reflect the will of the people.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 10:38 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government over the failure of the women’s quota-linked delimitation bill to pass in the Lok Sabha, calling it a “defeat of the government’s intent” and a “victory for democracy”.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addressing media persons in Lucknow. (HT)

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow, the SP chief said the development showed that the government did not reflect the will of the people.

“This is historic. The defeat of the delimitation bill constitutes a victory for democracy. This defeat directly implies that the government does not represent the will of the people; rather, it is the opposition that is representing the people’s will. This government has no right to remain in power,” Yadav said, adding that the foundation of BJP politics had always been divisive as it created mistrust by dividing people.

He clarified that the Samajwadi Party was not against women’s reservation, but was opposed to the hasty manner in which the bill was introduced.

Referring to recent fire incidents in slum areas in Vikas Nagar and Indirapuram (Ghaziabad), Yadav alleged BJP involvement and accused party members of encroaching on ponds and government land.

He said that justice would be ensured for all under a Samajwadi Party government and that the entire PDA (Pichhde, Dalits, Alpsankhyak) stands united to oust the BJP government.

 
akhilesh yadav
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Defeat of delimitation bill ‘victory for democracy’, says Akhilesh
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Defeat of delimitation bill ‘victory for democracy’, says Akhilesh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.