Kaput ACs: KGMU plastic surgeons, patients sweat it out

Defunct air conditioners of operating theatres – since January – are proving to be the bane of the lives of plastic surgeons at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

The KGMU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The department has four modular operating theatres (MOTs) fitted with two cassette air conditioners to maintain the temperature below 20-degrees Celsius. With air conditioners lying kaput, and high humidity outside, the temperature inside the operating theatre remains above 30 degrees Celsius.

“We have sent 32 reminders to the electricity/maintenance department. During the winter, surgeries were possible but now we are left only with the old OT which has recently been renovated and has two operating tables,” said HoD, Prof Vijay Kumar.

“We are getting the issue sorted out,” said KGMU vice-chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri.

KGMU registrar Rekha S Chauhan refused to comment on the issue.

Not just OTs but the air conditioning of the burns’ unit ICU is also a pain for admitted patients.

“The air conditioner inside an OT is not a luxury but a necessity. If the temperature inside an OT gets high, the bacterial and viral load goes up that can compromise patient recovery,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president, Indian Medical Association, Lucknow and a microbiologist by profession.

Using the four modular OTs doctors could perform up to a dozen surgeries both major and minor collectively. With the option remaining of just one (old) OT the number of surgeries has gone down to three or four a day. As a result, there is list of pending surgeries.

With the end of summer vacations, the department has got its full faculty strength. Now, the waiting list will get even longer, in case the air conditioners are not repaired.

