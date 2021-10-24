Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Delhi chief minister on two-day Ayodhya visit from today

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal will offer prayers to Ram Lalla and attend Saryu Aarti
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will stay in Ayodhya for two days. (ANI)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 11:07 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal will offer prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Tuesday during his two-day maiden visit to the temple town beginning Monday, said an AAP spokesman here on Sunday. Earlier, Delhi CM was to reach Ayodhya on Tuesday for a daylong visit.

“After reaching Lucknow at around 8am on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal will leave for Sultanpur for some court related work. From there, he will reach Ayodhya in the evening and will attend Saryu Aarti,” said state AAP spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari.

“Delhi CM will spend Monday night in Ayodhya. The next day (Tuesday), he will pay obeisance to Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi temple and Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi,” he added.

