Delhi cop shoots villager dead after family feud turns violent in Muzaffarnagar

A Delhi Police constable allegedly shot dead a 65-year-old man during a violent clash between two groups of the same family in Bhumma village under Meerapur police station limits in Muzaffarnagar late Sunday night, police said on Monday. The incident has triggered tension in the area, prompting heavy police deployment. (Sourced)

The incident has triggered tension in the area, prompting heavy police deployment.

According to police, the altercation began as a verbal exchange but escalated into a physical confrontation involving sticks and rods. Amid the chaos, constable Sokendra Singh, currently posted with Delhi Police, reportedly opened fire using an illegal weapon, killing Mahkar Singh on the spot.

Two others, retired army personnel Yogendra Singh alias Johny and his father Satpal Singh, sustained injuries in the clash and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, police informed.

Superintendent of police (SP) Rural, Aditya Bansal, said, “Meerapur Police Station received information about a scuffle between two family groups in Bhumma village late Sunday evening. There was a physical altercation followed by gunfire involving an unlicensed weapon. A 65-year-old man was hit by a bullet and died on the spot.”

The deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Four people, including those injured, were provided medical care. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to homicide. Police confirmed that the accused constable has been named in the complaint lodged by the victim’s family.

“Those identified so far have been called to the police station. A team has been formed to arrest the main accused, a Delhi Police constable who fired the shot. His arrest will be ensured soon,” Bansal added.