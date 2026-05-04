Delivery agent among 3 held as burglary gang busted in Lucknow

Kaisarbagh police on Sunday busted a burglary gang and arrested three people for allegedly conducting recce during the day and carrying out thefts at night in the state capital, Lucknow police said in a press statement.

One of the accused, Mohammad Azam, worked as a food delivery agent and allegedly used his job to spot locked and vulnerable houses across the city. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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Police recovered 38 gold ornaments (392.65 grams), 19 silver items (217.78 grams), ₹8,870 in cash, and the motorcycle used in the crime from their possession.

One of the accused, identified as Mohammad Azam alias Ranu (36), worked as a food delivery agent and allegedly used his job to spot locked and vulnerable houses across the city.

Additional DCP (West) Dhananjay Singh Kushwaha said that Azam’s job as a delivery agent gave him easy access to residential neighbourhoods and a valid reason to knock on doors. During his rounds, he would discreetly identify houses that were locked or appeared unoccupied and pass on the information to his associates for targeted burglaries.

“The gang—also comprising Karan Verma (28) and Sushil Soni (34)—was arrested early Sunday near Rojgar Bhawan in Kaisarbagh after an extensive investigation that relied on CCTV footage analysis, surveillance and local intelligence,” said police.

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{{^usCountry}} The gang—comprising Azam, Karan Verma (28) and Sushil Soni (34)—was arrested on Sunday morning near Rojgar Bhawan in Kaisarbagh after an extensive investigation involving CCTV footage analysis, surveillance, and local intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gang—comprising Azam, Karan Verma (28) and Sushil Soni (34)—was arrested on Sunday morning near Rojgar Bhawan in Kaisarbagh after an extensive investigation involving CCTV footage analysis, surveillance, and local intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Station house officer (SHO) Kaiserbagh Anjani Kumar Mishra said the breakthrough came after police scanned nearly 100 CCTV cameras across a 15-km stretch to track the suspects’ movements following a burglary reported on April 28 in Makboolganj. The complainant, Nirupama Srivastava, had reported that her house was broken into at night and valuables were stolen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Station house officer (SHO) Kaiserbagh Anjani Kumar Mishra said the breakthrough came after police scanned nearly 100 CCTV cameras across a 15-km stretch to track the suspects’ movements following a burglary reported on April 28 in Makboolganj. The complainant, Nirupama Srivastava, had reported that her house was broken into at night and valuables were stolen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The SHO added that the trio followed a clear pattern—conducting recce during the day and striking at night. In the Makboolganj case, Azam first identified the locked house during his delivery rounds and alerted the others. The three then carried out the theft, using a motorcycle to move swiftly in and out of the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SHO added that the trio followed a clear pattern—conducting recce during the day and striking at night. In the Makboolganj case, Azam first identified the locked house during his delivery rounds and alerted the others. The three then carried out the theft, using a motorcycle to move swiftly in and out of the area. {{/usCountry}}

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The police press note added that the gang’s criminal history is as significant as its modus operandi. Sushil Soni and Mohammad Azam have multiple cases of theft and burglary registered against them at various police stations across Lucknow, indicating a pattern of repeat offences. Karan Verma also has a long criminal record, including cases of theft, housebreaking, and even arms-related charges.

ACP Kaiserbagh Navratan Gautam said the accused are habitual offenders involved in several similar incidents, and their arrest is likely to help solve other pending burglary cases. He added that additional sections have been invoked following the recovery, and the accused have been sent for judicial proceedings.

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