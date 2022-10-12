Dengue stings 39 more in Lucknow

Despite ongoing efforts to check disease, Lucknow recorded 39 more cases of dengue on Tuesday. Out of the total, Alambagh reported the highest of nine cases, followed by six infections in Aliganj, four each in Indiranagar and Sarojininagar, and three each in Tudiyaganj, NK Road, and Silver Jubilee localities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unsatisfied with the lack of proactive action by civic authorities, several city residents said that the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and the health department have been unable to check the mosquito-borne disease in new localities. They added that civic authorities are not carrying out daily fogging and anti-larvae drives.

Meanwhile, a joint team of the health department and the malaria department surveyed mosquito breeding conditions in 1,167 houses. The drive covered several affected areas, including Alambagh, Aliganj, Indira Nagar, Hazratganj, Sarojininagar, Tudiyaganj, Chowk, and other areas.

During the drive, the team found dengue mosquito larvae in 28 houses. Subsequently, anti-larva spray was sprayed and a notice was issued to the owner of these houses.