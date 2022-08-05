Denied honorarium due to participation in kanwar yatra, says Muslim labourer

MEERUT Babu Khan, 52, a Muslim labourer and a devotee of Lord Shiva in Ranchad village of Baghpat district, has been participating in the Kanwar Yatra since 2018. He brings the kanwar from Haridwar’s Har ki Pauri to his village, and this year too, he completed the ritual.

But Khan alleged that due to his participation in the Kanwar Yatra he has been deprived of honorarium for three years against his services as watchman for a graveyard and mosque in his village.

Babu Khan said he embraces Islam, but respects all religions. “I had a desire to bring Kanwar and I did that,” he said.

On Friday, he approached the office of SDM (Baraut) with his complaint and alleged that many people, including his family members, are annoyed over his inclination towards kanwar yatra.

Speaking to HT over phone, Subhash Singh, SDM, said he has not received the complaint yet but would look into the matter and resolve it as per the provisions of law.

It is said that Babu Khan was also attacked by his family members in 2019 when he expressed his desire to bring kanwar.

People extended a warm welcome to Khan after he brought the kanwar from Haridwar and reached his village on July 24 this year, ahead of Shivratri, said the SDM.