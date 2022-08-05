Denied honorarium due to participation in kanwar yatra, says Muslim labourer
MEERUT Babu Khan, 52, a Muslim labourer and a devotee of Lord Shiva in Ranchad village of Baghpat district, has been participating in the Kanwar Yatra since 2018. He brings the kanwar from Haridwar’s Har ki Pauri to his village, and this year too, he completed the ritual.
But Khan alleged that due to his participation in the Kanwar Yatra he has been deprived of honorarium for three years against his services as watchman for a graveyard and mosque in his village.
Babu Khan said he embraces Islam, but respects all religions. “I had a desire to bring Kanwar and I did that,” he said.
On Friday, he approached the office of SDM (Baraut) with his complaint and alleged that many people, including his family members, are annoyed over his inclination towards kanwar yatra.
Speaking to HT over phone, Subhash Singh, SDM, said he has not received the complaint yet but would look into the matter and resolve it as per the provisions of law.
It is said that Babu Khan was also attacked by his family members in 2019 when he expressed his desire to bring kanwar.
People extended a warm welcome to Khan after he brought the kanwar from Haridwar and reached his village on July 24 this year, ahead of Shivratri, said the SDM.
16 tigers died in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha this year: NTCA data
Sixteen tigers have died in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region this year, next only to Madhya Pradesh where 27 tiger deaths were reported, according to data compiled by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. According to NTCA, the 16 tigers died in the forest region of Nagpur, Chandrapur, Akola, Gondia, Umred, Bhandara, Bramhapuri, Allapalli and Gadchiroli. According to NTCA, Maharashtra recorded 184 tiger deaths in the decade from 2012 to August 2022.
Rahul Gandhi to visit Maharashtra as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra
Mumbai Amidst infighting in the state Congress, senior leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi will visit Maharashtra as part of the 3,500 km long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in October. Gandhi's foot-march, which is expected to be launched on October 2 from Kanyakumari, will cover the 3,500 km distance to Kashmir in 148 days. Gandhi is expected to cover around 380 km in around eight districts in the state and hold 10 public meetings.
Salim Fruit passed on extorted money to D-Company: NIA
The agency accused Qureshi of threatening city businessmen, especially builders. NIA also informed the special court that during raids conducted at Qureshi's premises on May 9, they have recovered over 10,000 documents and a specialised forensic auditor is appointed to scrutinise the documents. The agency sought his custody remand, claiming that the extortion money had been passed on in layered transactions which needed to be probed.
Bengaluru car owner takes jibe on potholes with this witty sticker
In a picture shared by a Twitter user, a car was seen with a sticker behind that reads: “Not drunk. Just avoiding potholes.” The user named Vinod Jacob shared the picture and wrote: “This is the ultimate, nailed it(Sic)”Many Twitter users have tagged the social media handles of BBMP to the picture and asked them to fix the potholes to avoid the jibes.
In Navi Mumbai, realty projects worth ₹5,000Cr to inch ahead; 3,500 buildings awaiting redevelopment to benefit
Following the Airports Authority of India's decision to relax the earlier cap imposed on the elevation levels of city buildings in Navi Mumbai, the realty projects worth ₹5,000Cr will now get clearance along with mega development plans of another ₹5,000Cr on the open plots across the city, as per the estimates of CIDCO. Buildings in the city, as per the revised guidelines, can now go up to 160.1m (48 to 50 floors).
