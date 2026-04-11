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Denmark ambassador to India calls on CM Yogi, discusses investment opportunities

Denmark's ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, met with CM Yogi Adityanath to discuss investment opportunities and partnerships in Uttar Pradesh.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 07:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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: Denmark ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, paid a courtesy visit to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

Denmark ambassador to India calls on CM Yogi, discusses investment opportunities

During the meeting, both sides held extensive and positive discussions regarding investment, technological cooperation, and potential partnerships across various sectors in Uttar Pradesh, said a press statement issued by the state government.

The chief minister stated, “Uttar Pradesh is today one of the fastest growing economies in the country, offering a transparent policy environment, strong law and order, and modern infrastructure for investors.”

The CM invited Danish companies to invest in the state and assured that the government is committed to providing all necessary support, simplified procedures, and a secure investment environment to every investor.

The chief minister emphasized that partnerships with Denmark in sectors such as Defense Corridor, renewable energy, waste-to-energy, water management, skill development, infrastructure development, and healthcare would be highly beneficial.

He further highlighted agriculture and food processing as key areas of collaboration, stating that joint efforts in agri-technology, food processing, and supply chain management could promote sustainable agriculture and value-added food products.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Denmark ambassador to India calls on CM Yogi, discusses investment opportunities
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Denmark ambassador to India calls on CM Yogi, discusses investment opportunities
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