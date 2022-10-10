Denmark shows interest in U.P. dairy, power sectors

A delegation led by the Danish ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, called on chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and held detailed discussions on the possibilities of investment in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a government spokesman, Svane expressed Denmark’s willingness to invest in the dairy and energy sectors in U.P.

The CS told the delegation that the state was attracting investment from all over the world due to an investment-friendly climate cultivated over the last few years in terms of better law and order and development of necessary infrastructure.

Briefing the delegation about the Global Summit proposed to be held early next year, Mishra said the summit could be a good opportunity for Danish investors.