Destruction of democratic values causes anarchy, not population: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said anarchy is not caused by population but due to the destruction of democratic values. Yadav’s statement was in an apparent reference to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s comments on “population and demographic imbalance” made during a World Population Day event in Lucknow on Monday.
The SP chief said this in a one-line tweet in Hindi. Yogi had said population control programmes are necessary but they must not lead to an “imbalance” by focusing on “native” residents while the growth rate of some communities remains high, a possible reference to Muslims.
Meanwhile, another Samajwadi Party leader and Sambhal MP, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, too accused the Uttar Pradesh government of seeing the population growth from a “particular angle” which is being done to get votes in the 2024 general election.
He told reporters in Sambhal on Monday night that the rapid growth in population can be effectively dealt with by paying attention to education for everyone instead of contemplating a law to check it. “Giving birth to a child is up to the Almighty. When a child is provided by Allah, the risk attached to him is also sent by the Almighty,” the MP added.
“Instead of contemplating a law to check population growth, the government should pay attention to education and make proper arrangements for everyone, be they poor, big or small,” he said. “If they get a complete education, the issue will be solved,” Barq added.
On Monday, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “’Population stabilisation’ should be uniform across different sections of people.” He had also expressed concern over the likelihood of “anarchy” at some point if there are “imbalances” in a country.
“It should not happen that the speed of population growth or the percentage of some community is high and we stabilise the population of the ‘moolnivasi’ (natives) through awareness or enforcement,” the CM said.
The UP law commission had submitted a draft Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021 to the state government in the last few months of Yogi Adityanath’s previous term in office.
The proposed legislation incentivised families to follow a two-child norm and some critics suggested it targeted the state’s Muslim community. The government, however, rejected the charge. (With PTI inputs)
-
Railways gear up for Kanwar Yatra with spl trains and extended runs
The railways have decided to extend the run of two trains for the convenience of devotees who will bring kanwar from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra that starts from July 14. Senior divisional commercial manager, Moradabad division, Sudhir Singh said that Delhi- Saharanpur and Delhi- Shamli passenger trains will now operate till Hardwar due to the Kanwar Yatra. A mela special train will also operate daily between Moradabad and Luxar in Hardwar district.
-
Rain havoc: Four more deaths take toll to 16 in Karnataka
At least four people lost their lives to the incessant rains across Karnataka on Tuesday, persons in the know of the development said. Rescue workers on Tuesday morning recovered the bodies of two men who were washed away in a flooded river in Dakshina Kannada. The two were reported missing since Sunday, after the Maruti 800 car they were travelling in plummeted into the rivulet near Baithadka Masjid on the Manjeshwar-Puttur-Subramanya highway.
-
Himachal: Jai Ram lays foundation stones of five projects at Seraj
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth Rs 8 crore at Seraj's Shikawari. Jai Ram, while performing puja at Dev Vishnu Matlora temple in his home constituency, also announced the opening of a primary health centre besides lift irrigation schemes worth Rs 5.12 crore in Shikawari.
-
Two school unions write to PM, CM; seek action against edu min
Two school associations from the state on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai against Karnataka Primary and Secondary education minister BC Nagesh for his “unscientific decision making”. President of the Karnataka unit of Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association, Lokesh Talikatte, in the letter addressed to Modi has demanded action against Nagesh.
-
BJP discriminating in fund allocation in Kalyana Karnataka: Cong
Former minister and Congress legislator from Chittapur in Kalaburagi, Priyank Kharge on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government for alleged discrimination in disbursal of funds in the district and region. Dasarahalli, where the JD(S) is in power has received ₹288 crore, data from the Congress shows. Karnataka ministers Murugesh Nirani, Prabhu Chavan and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa incharge of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar and Raichur respectively could not be reached for comment.
