Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Destruction of democratic values causes anarchy, not population: Akhilesh
lucknow news

Destruction of democratic values causes anarchy, not population: Akhilesh

The SP chief’s statement was in an apparent reference to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s comments on “population and demographic imbalance”
The SP chief said this in a tweet in Hindi. (HT File)
The SP chief said this in a tweet in Hindi. (HT File)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondents, Lucknow/meerut

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said anarchy is not caused by population but due to the destruction of democratic values. Yadav’s statement was in an apparent reference to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s comments on “population and demographic imbalance” made during a World Population Day event in Lucknow on Monday.

The SP chief said this in a one-line tweet in Hindi. Yogi had said population control programmes are necessary but they must not lead to an “imbalance” by focusing on “native” residents while the growth rate of some communities remains high, a possible reference to Muslims.

Meanwhile, another Samajwadi Party leader and Sambhal MP, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, too accused the Uttar Pradesh government of seeing the population growth from a “particular angle” which is being done to get votes in the 2024 general election.

He told reporters in Sambhal on Monday night that the rapid growth in population can be effectively dealt with by paying attention to education for everyone instead of contemplating a law to check it. “Giving birth to a child is up to the Almighty. When a child is provided by Allah, the risk attached to him is also sent by the Almighty,” the MP added.

“Instead of contemplating a law to check population growth, the government should pay attention to education and make proper arrangements for everyone, be they poor, big or small,” he said. “If they get a complete education, the issue will be solved,” Barq added.

On Monday, CM Yogi Adityanath said, “’Population stabilisation’ should be uniform across different sections of people.” He had also expressed concern over the likelihood of “anarchy” at some point if there are “imbalances” in a country.

“It should not happen that the speed of population growth or the percentage of some community is high and we stabilise the population of the ‘moolnivasi’ (natives) through awareness or enforcement,” the CM said.

The UP law commission had submitted a draft Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021 to the state government in the last few months of Yogi Adityanath’s previous term in office.

The proposed legislation incentivised families to follow a two-child norm and some critics suggested it targeted the state’s Muslim community. The government, however, rejected the charge. (With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Railways gear up for Kanwar Yatra with spl trains and extended runs (ht file)

    Railways gear up for Kanwar Yatra with spl trains and extended runs

    The railways have decided to extend the run of two trains for the convenience of devotees who will bring kanwar from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra that starts from July 14. Senior divisional commercial manager, Moradabad division, Sudhir Singh said that Delhi- Saharanpur and Delhi- Shamli passenger trains will now operate till Hardwar due to the Kanwar Yatra. A mela special train will also operate daily between Moradabad and Luxar in Hardwar district.

  • CM Basavaraj Bommai during a visit to Kodagu district. (HT Photo)

    Rain havoc: Four more deaths take toll to 16 in Karnataka

    At least four people lost their lives to the incessant rains across Karnataka on Tuesday, persons in the know of the development said. Rescue workers on Tuesday morning recovered the bodies of two men who were washed away in a flooded river in Dakshina Kannada. The two were reported missing since Sunday, after the Maruti 800 car they were travelling in plummeted into the rivulet near Baithadka Masjid on the Manjeshwar-Puttur-Subramanya highway.

  • Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during his visit to Shikawari in Seraj area of Mandi district on Tuesday. (Birbal Sharma /Hindustan Times)

    Himachal: Jai Ram lays foundation stones of five projects at Seraj

    Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth Rs 8 crore at Seraj's Shikawari. Jai Ram, while performing puja at Dev Vishnu Matlora temple in his home constituency, also announced the opening of a primary health centre besides lift irrigation schemes worth Rs 5.12 crore in Shikawari.

  • The school associations wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai against education minister BC Nagesh for his “unscientific decision making”. (HT File)

    Two school unions write to PM, CM; seek action against edu min

    Two school associations from the state on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai against Karnataka Primary and Secondary education minister BC Nagesh for his “unscientific decision making”. President of the Karnataka unit of Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association, Lokesh Talikatte, in the letter addressed to Modi has demanded action against Nagesh.

  • Former minister Priyank Kharge (HT File)

    BJP discriminating in fund allocation in Kalyana Karnataka: Cong

    Former minister and Congress legislator from Chittapur in Kalaburagi, Priyank Kharge on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government for alleged discrimination in disbursal of funds in the district and region. Dasarahalli, where the JD(S) is in power has received ₹288 crore, data from the Congress shows. Karnataka ministers Murugesh Nirani, Prabhu Chavan and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa incharge of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar and Raichur respectively could not be reached for comment.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out