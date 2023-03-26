Finance minister Suresh Khanna, on Saturday, listed various infrastructure projects executed by the government in six years since 2017 and informed about upcoming housing projects in the state capital. Developmental projects in Lucknow: Minister talks about new township, Rashtriya Prerna Sthal (File)

“These projects will change the city’s landscape,” he said while seeking people’s support in making Lucknow the cleanest city.

Khanna, who is the minister in charge of Lucknow, said this while briefing media about upcoming housing projects. “A new township on 1500 acres on the Lucknow-Sultanpur road will come up and the process to acquire 750 acres on northern stretch of the road is underway,” he said.

Khanna also informed about the Mohan Road housing project at Hardoi road.

“The township will come up on 785 acres on the lines of Chandigarh and Panchkula. Architectural and project management firm of Lucknow, Muralage, will design the township,” he said.

“Detailed project report of the township has been prepared. Its main attraction will be a Central Park spread into 42 acres and an educational city,” he said. Statues of recipient of Bharat Ratna late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee will be installed at the Rastriya Prerna Sthal, which will come up at Basant Kunj Yojana.

Commenting on poor sanitation and disposal of garbage in Lucknow, Khanna solicited support of people in keeping Lucknow clean.

Projects

₹446.97 crore spent on constructing/ widening/ repairing 283.36 km road

Another ₹33.845 crore spent on 55 road projects

Five Primary Health Centres, one each in Mahilabad, Sarojini Nagar, Daud Nagar, Adil Nagar and Mahodiya

₹7.70 crore on Ayush Health Centre

14562 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Graim Awas completed

269 houses under the CM Awas Yojana (Rural) completed

19,535 houses under PM Urban Hosing Project

Three new modular operation theatres in SGPGI

256 projects worth ₹653.75 crore completed

Foundation laid of 96 projects of over ₹813.94 crore

Process underway to ease traffic movement at 20 crossings across the city

₹31.29 crore spent on upkeep on 706 parks

₹41.86 crore spent on maintenance of 10 water bodies under Amrit Sarovar project