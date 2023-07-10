Digital crop survey to help farmers avail govt schemes easily: UP Chief Secretary

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Monday said that the digital crop survey project was ready to take-off in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.). He said it would enable the government to get accurate crop-wise status of the net sown area and assess contribution of agri-products-based income in the state’s economy.

Digital crop survey to help farmers avail govt schemes easily (Pic for representation)

Mishra said this while launching a three-day training programme for district and tehsil-level master trainers identified to carry out digital survey of crops under the Digital Agricultural Public Infrastructure.

The programme was jointly organised by the agriculture and the revenue departments. “The digital crop survey will also put an end to the requirement of farmers getting their records verified again and again to avail various government schemes including kisan credit cards and crop insurance,” Mishra said.

The digital crop survey, he added, would help establish agri-based industries in the state and link farmers to the market without middlemen in between.

The database prepared through digital crop survey would work like a ‘one stop solution’ for the farmers, where they would be able to get many facilities such as solutions to crop-related issues, government subsidies and citation management as well as access to the larger market, he said.

It was claimed that over 3 crore registered cultivable plots of land have been identified for conducting the survey during the ongoing Kharif season in the state. The e-Partal (e-investigation) will be conducted in two phases, from August 10 to September 25, with the first phase covering 21 districts and the second phase covering 54 districts.

A target of collecting data from 35983 e-investigation clusters spread over 31002 areas under Lekhpal in 350 tehsils of 75 districts of the state has been set for the survey while preparations have begun for its implementation.

