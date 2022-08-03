Digital Kumbh Museum in Prayagraj: U.P. govt to take call on building shape of ‘lotus’ or ‘kalash’

A proposed Digital Kumbh Museum showcasing the glory and heritage of Sanatan Dharma as well as traditions of Kumbh and Mahakumbh through computerized mode, is expected to come up at Arail area on a vacant plot of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), said officials.

To be a three-storey structure, the building could be in the shape of a ‘kalash’ (a vessel with a large base and small mouth), ‘lotus’ or something else that is an integral part of the Sanatan Dharma and would be made ready before Mahakumbh-2025, they added.

“A presentation was made before chief minister Yogi Adityanath in July and further work would kick-start as soon as the go ahead in this regard is received from the state government,” said Prayagraj’s regional tourism officer Aprajita Singh.

The official said the presentation depicted the shape of the proposed museum as a ‘lotus bud’ and not ‘Kalash’ as was being widely discussed. “However, the final shape would be based on what the state government approves,” the official shared.

The museum will be developed as a major attraction for religious tourism and showcase the glory of Sanatan Dharma. Besides, the visitors will also learn about sages, seers and the traditions of Kumbh and Mahakumbh and Hindu religious texts through digital medium, the official added.

As per plan, there will also be light and sound shows and cultural programmes at the museum.

Officials said though exact cost at which the museum would be built is yet to be finalised but it is estimated to be around ₹200 crore. The museum would not just have its own parking space, pond and ticket counter but also exhibition and conference hall along with a handicraft village and huts to house stalls offering a range of products.

It is worth mentioning that on August 1, Phulpur MP Keshari Devi Patel had sought details of the preparations for the Mahakumbh-2025 including information about steps being taken to attract foreign visitors and the facilities that are being made available for them from the tourism department by raising the issue in the Parliament.

The Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy based on information provided by the UP government had listed Digital Kumbh Museum as one of the attractions being constructed for tourists.

He informed that the tourism department alone will get works done for the Mahakumbh-2025 at a cost of over ₹312 crore.