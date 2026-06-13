With 34 minor girls reported missing this year still untraced, Lucknow Police has decided to undertake a detailed review of each case by examining the family background, social circumstances and digital footprints of the children in an effort to generate fresh leads and identify possible common patterns behind the disappearances.

Digital trails, social profiles: New police strategy to find 34 missing girls

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The move comes after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court pulled up the city police over missing minor girls and ordered close monitoring of investigations in such cases. According to affidavits submitted before the court by the Lucknow commissioner of police, 261 minor girls were reported abducted, kidnapped, enticed away or missing across the Lucknow Police Commissionerate between January 1 and June 8 this year. While 227 have been traced, 34 remain missing.

DCP (East) Deeksha Sharma has already said multiple special teams have been constituted that will investigate the matter. “Proper SOP is being followed and each case is being monitored by senior officials under the directions of commissioner of police. There is a proper SOP in such cases where help from other departments is also taken,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials said the investigators will now go beyond routine searches and prepare detailed profiles of the untraced girls. “The exercise will include studying family circumstances, educational background, friendships, social media activity and any previous behavioural indicators that could help explain the circumstances leading to their disappearance,” said a senior officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said the investigators will now go beyond routine searches and prepare detailed profiles of the untraced girls. “The exercise will include studying family circumstances, educational background, friendships, social media activity and any previous behavioural indicators that could help explain the circumstances leading to their disappearance,” said a senior officer. {{/usCountry}}

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The DCP added that police teams have been asked to revisit pending investigations and reassess all available evidence. Family members, friends, neighbours and teachers may be contacted again to reconstruct events preceding the disappearance and identify leads that may have been overlooked during the initial stages of the probe.

Officials said a major focus will be on examining digital footprints of the missing girls. Investigators are expected to analyse mobile phone records, social media accounts, messaging applications and online contacts to determine whether any of the children were in touch with unknown individuals or were being targeted through digital platforms. “Surveillance help is also given to the teams working on the case,” she added.

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Police also plan to study the socio-economic background of the affected families to understand whether factors such as domestic disputes, financial stress, migration, school dropout patterns or other vulnerabilities played a role in the cases.

The commissionerate will simultaneously conduct zone-wise reviews of pending cases. According to police data, East Zone has the highest number of untraced girls at 10, followed by South Zone with seven. Six cases each are pending in North and West Zones, while five remain unresolved in Central Zone.

According to DCP (East), most the girls are aged between 15-18 years and a few of them between 13-15. Most of them come from marginalised section with many of them being cases of eloping.

Officials said inter-state coordination will be intensified wherever movement outside Uttar Pradesh is suspected. Teams may also revisit CCTV footage, transportation records and other technical evidence gathered during the investigations.

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