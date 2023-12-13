Uttar Pradesh: Two crore ‘NaMo volunteers’ to steer BJP’s beneficiary outreach

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP has begun the task of creating a huge ground-level workforce of two crore ‘NaMo volunteers’ to focus on ‘labharthis’ (beneficiaries) and the ‘labharthis-to-be’ - the new voter class actively engaged by the party.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and other leaders at the party’s training workshop in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Sourced)

The ‘labharthi’ outreach that the party is set to step up, especially after its spectacular triple triumph in key Hindi heartland states, is aimed at ensuring 100% coverage of various public welfare schemes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NaMo App will be used by the party to enlist its ‘labharthi’ and people-outreach digital work force, party leaders said.

The party’s first state level workshop to train ‘Viksit Bharat ambassadors’, who in essence would be the BJP’s digital volunteers, was attended by all top leaders of the UP BJP, including state chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh.

The central convener of NaMo App, Kuldeep Chahal, and national secretary Shailesh Pandey made a presentation on the app at the workshop, which was followed by the training session.

“We have decided to add two crore volunteers on the NaMo App and these would be our ‘Viksit Bharat ambassadors’. The BJP cadres have taken this target upon them and hopefully it would be surpassed,” the state BJP chief said.

He also said Viksit Bharat Yatras and mobile video vans carrying the message of BJP’s outreach towards beneficiaries as well as showcasing how the country has grown in the last 9.5 years are essentially part of the party’s mission to ensure 100% coverage of public welfare schemes.

ALL CADRES TO DOWNLOAD NAMO APP

It was made clear at the workshop that all cadres need to download the NaMo App on their smart phones, after which they would then be required to get the same done on the smart phones of as many people as possible, said Dharampal Singh, UP BJP general secretary (organisation).

Between December 15 and 17, the party would organise district level workshop, after which a series of interesting activities, all aimed at voter connect, would follow. “There would be the 100-day challenge, microdonation campaign. There would also be selfie with first-time voters, selfie with farmers’ campaign and all these campaigns would have to be uploaded on the NaMo app,” added Singh.