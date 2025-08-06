Dimple Yadav’s attire was inappropriate for mosque: BJP minority wing chief

National president of BJP Alpsankhyak Morcha Jamal Siddiqui on Wednesday criticised Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav for allegedly violating decorum during a visit to a mosque adjacent to Parliament. The remark drew a sharp reaction, with the SP alleging that Siddiqui is associated with an ideology responsible for the demolition of mosques and places of worship. National president of BJP Alpsankhyak Morcha Jamal Siddiqui. (File Photo)

Earlier, Maulana Sajid Rashidi had sparked a row by commenting on the attire of Dimple Yadav.

Speaking in Kanpur on Wednesday, Siddiqui said Dimple Yadav’s attire was inappropriate. He accused her of entering the mosque without covering her head, calling it “an insult to the sentiments of Muslims.”

Addressing a press conference, he said both men and women are expected to cover their bodies fully as per Islamic customs when entering a place of worship.

“Dimple Yadav’s attire was inappropriate in that way,” he said, adding that such actions reflect a disregard for religious sanctity.

Siddiqui further alleged that SP president Akhilesh Yadav had behaved inappropriately inside the mosque, claiming that he was seen laughing, which he described as “disrespectful”.

Reacting to the statement by Siddiqui, SP spokesperson Ameeque Jamei said, “The ideology that Jamal Siddiqui is associated with is responsible for the martyrdom of our mosques and places of worship. He should not teach us about mosques. Dimple Yadav ji respects all religions and ideologies.

“Be it Dimple Ji or Iqra Hasan, the anti-women forces are not ready to accept them. That is why they are being targeted. The doors of mosques are always open for women. This is the house of Allah and is for everyone. If Jamal Siddiqui has anything to do with Islam, he should tell the UP government to stop demolishing mosques,” the SP spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Siddiqui announced the launch of ‘Dr Kalam Startup Youth Award 2.0’, to be presented on the tenth death anniversary of former President and Bharat Ratna awardee, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The award aims to recognise and honour outstanding young entrepreneurs from minority communities across India.

Praising the initiatives of the Central government, Siddiqui contrasted the progress under the Modi administration with that of the previous SP government.

“During the Akhilesh regime, there were only 30,000 startups. Under Prime minister Narendra Modi, the number has surged to over 4.36 lakh,” he claimed.

Lauding government schemes such as Startup India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Siddiqui noted that these have empowered India’s youth and given a significant impetus to entrepreneurship. Recalling Dr Kalam’s vision, Siddiqui urged the youth to contribute to nation-building by following his ideals.