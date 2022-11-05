Display name, mobile number of doctors outside wards, vaccinate health staff: Deputy CM

Names and mobile numbers of doctors and other medical staff should be displayed outside wards in hospitals, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak told health officials concerned on Friday, adding that the health staff must be vaccinated against swine flu.

“Names and phone numbers of medical staff may be displayed at the main gate and this should be done at the earliest so that patients may contact them in times of need. Hospitals that receive more dengue/fever cases should increase the number of beds, and admit dengue and swine flu patients in separate wards,” Pathak, who is also the state’s health minister told, said in a review meeting.

Meanwhile, Lucknow reported 39 new dengue cases on Friday. Aliganj reported five cases, Chandernagar, Tudiyaganj and Indira Nagar four each, Aishbagh and Kakori three each, and Malihabad and Mohanlalganj one each.

“High fever cases should be reported to the nearby medical facilities and patients must be checked for dengue. Self-medication should be avoided as this may aggravate the problem,” advised Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Also, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob took stock of the facilities for dengue/fever/malaria patients at King George’s Medical University. The official directed the doctors to ensure there was no laxity in the medical treatment of the patients.

Meanwhile, the Balrampur hospital added 15 beds at its emergency wing, said Dr GP Gupta, chief medical superintendent. Similarly, the Civil Hospital increased the number of beds in its emergency wing by six.

In a separate note, at least 28 people have been served notices since November 1 by health teams during their door-to-door inspection of houses to check for stagnated water.

Dengue death

A 58-year-old man suspected to be suffering with dengue died during treatment in Lucknow on Friday. The patient was initially admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and later shifted to King George’s Medical University. “The cause of death was cardiac arrest,” said a senior health official.

