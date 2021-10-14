Distribution of tablets to higher education students in UP: process set in motion

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to distribute mobile tablets and smartphones to students across the state for their ‘technical empowerment’, officials said. The government has already started the process of collecting data of the eligible students for the same.

A letter dated September 30 by additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar to additional chief secretaries of Higher Education, Technical Education, Skill Development, Medical Education, MSME has asked them to collect data on the eligible candidates. HT has a copy of the letter.

The collected data will be used to develop a portal for distribution of the tablets to beneficiaries.

Newly appointed Technical Education minster Jitin Prasada said, “The move is aimed at enabling our youths with cutting edge technology to help them choose better future. Technical empowerment has become a must for students of all streams today. Our government is dedicated to ensuring better facilities to the youth of the state. ”

The technical education department will play a pivotal role in the exercise that is expected to be completed before election code of conduct is imposed in the state.

“We have started full scale preparations for collecting information on eligible students enrolled in various higher education institutions across the state. The respective institutions have started sending details which will be complied and uploaded in the portal after verification,” said the minster.

Beside collecting information about eligible students, the higher education institutions have also been asked to verify the data of beneficiaries before forwarding it for upload.