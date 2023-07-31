District level hospitals in state will soon get health ATMs for conducting multiple basic tests for patients and attendants coming there.

Health ATMs in district hospitals in Uttar Pradesh soon (sourced)

The purchase of health ATMs is being done by the Uttar Pradesh Medical Supply Corporation Limited (UPMSCL). Health ATMs are currently installed in market places in state capital and community health officers are deployed with them. The Health ATMs are presently being supervised by doctors of PGI.

“The purchase process is underway and staff too is being trained,” said Jagdish, managing director UPMSCL. The new health ATMs will be installed at district hospitals, community health centres.

Health ATMs are touch-screen automated machines which can tell vital parameters, including pulse, blood pressure, temperature, body mass composition, blood glucose, oxygen saturation levels and arthritis profile.

Also tests for dengue, typhoid, malaria, body fat, haemoglobin, sugar, will be facilitated with the help of paramedical staff. The report will be generated immediately for basic tests and for the lab tests the report will be sent on registered email or mobile number via WhatsApp, UPMSCL MD said.

“Once the installation of 400 health ATMs is completed more such machines will be purchased and installed in the state,” he added.

How Health ATMs work

*A health ATM looks like a bank ATM machine.

*The patients have to sit on a chair in front of the machine and basic details about them are fed into it.

*Over the next 15 minutes the machine then conducts various tests one-by-one with the help of gadgets and a report is generated subsequently.

*“The health ATM or a medical kiosk does basic cardiology, neurology, pulmonary, and pathology investigations and also distribute drugs via tele-consultancy,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

*Health ATM is connected with telemedicine service where patient can ask for guidance with specialist doctors.

