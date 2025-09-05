Divisive forces create obstacles in path of development: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday strongly criticised forces that divide people on the basis of caste and religion, calling them major obstacles in the path of a developed India. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of a bottling plant in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

He was addressing a gathering on the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) campus where he launched projects worth ₹2,251 crore.

Urging people to reject such outfits, he said, “Those who divide society in the name of caste cannot drive development forward.”

Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party government of institutionalising extortion through the infamous “goonda tax.”

He alleged that traders and entrepreneurs were forced to pay bribes under SP’s rule, while the current government has created a safe environment that attracts investment, generates jobs, and ensures prosperity.

In a veiled attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, Yogi also targeted Opposition parties for questioning EVMs.

“They accept it when they win, but blame the machines when BJP wins. Sweet when it suits, bitter when it doesn’t – this won’t work,” he remarked.

The chief minister said the guiding mantra will be “A Developed UP for a Developed India”, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

He announced that over 300 intellectuals would visit every district to raise awareness, while citizens can share their suggestions through a QR code-enabled vision document.

Yogi said GIDA’s ongoing and upcoming projects would create over 15,000 jobs. He further highlighted that private sector investments in Uttar Pradesh have already generated employment for 60 lakh people. He announced that every district will soon have a 100-acre Employment Zone named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to provide local youth with skill training and job opportunities.

UP industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi,” Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan and local MLAs hailed CM Yogi’s leadership, stating that GIDA is now emerging as an industrial hub comparable to Noida.