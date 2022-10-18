Diwali bonanza: DA hike, bonus for Uttar Pradesh government employees

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News

lucknow news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:59 AM IST

An Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said the increase in DA and dearness relief will cost the state exchequer an additional ₹296 crore monthly

The payment of bonus to the Uttar Pradesh government employees will put an additional burden of 1022 crore on the state exchequer. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )
ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow

As a Diwali bonanza, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4% from the present 34% to 38% for the state government employees and pensioners. The state government also announced bonus for the employees for the financial year 2021-22.

In a series of tweets, the chief minister’s office on Monday said keeping in view the larger interest of the state government employees, it has been decided to provide 6,908 bonus to each government employee for the financial year 2021-22.

Besides, the chief minister has decided to increase the dearness allowance from 34% to 38% with effect from July 1.

The central government had increased dearness allowances for its employees in September.

An Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said the increase in DA and dearness relief will cost the state exchequer an additional 296 crore monthly. The burden on state exchequer from July to October will be 1184 crore of which 387 crore will be deposited in the GPF (General Provident Fund) of the employees getting the benefit under the old pension scheme, he said.

The payment of bonus to the Uttar Pradesh government employees will put an additional burden of 1022 crore on the state exchequer of which 639 crore will be paid in cash whereas 383 crore will be deposited in GPF of the employees, he said.

The total burden on the state exchequer will be 1436 crore, he said. The decision of the state government is likely to benefit 15 lakh employees, eight lakh teachers and 12 lakh pensioners.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rajesh Kumar Singh

Rajesh Kumar Singh is a special correspondent at HT Lucknow. He covers State Home Department, State Police, Central police agencies,BSP, Health Department, UP Chief Electoral Officer, Irrigation Department, Mining and, Lokayukta. ...view detail

