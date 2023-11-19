DMs must attend Udyog Bandhu meets in Uttar Pradesh: AIM

The Association of India Manufacturers (AIM) on Sunday demanded that district magistrates must preside over meetings of Udyog Bandhu in all districts across the state.

(Pic for representation)

They felt it was important to ensure speedy resolution of problems of industrialists.

The AIM, a newly constituted lobby body of the manufacturers in the MSME sector, took up issues of industrialists at its first meeting on Sunday.

“District Magistrates need to preside over meetings of Udyog Bandhu in all districts. The government must ensure that DMs attend these meetings,” said Manmohan Agarwal, AIM national president, on Sunday.

“In absence of district magistrates, junior officials of other departments attend Udyog Bandhu meetings, defeating the purpose of such meetings. That’s why problems of industrialists remain unresolved,” asserted Agarwal.

AIM vice president, Kulmani Gupta, a Noida-based industrialist, urged the state government to amend certain conditions in its tender process to enable participation of MSME entrepreneurs.

The AIM urged the government to remove minimum turnover and past performance clauses for the MSME sector so that they could take part in the tender process.

General secretary of the association Umesh Batra raised the issue of frequent tripping of power supply in industrial feeders across the state.

“Industrial areas across the state are facing frequent tripping of power supply. The government should take care of it and do the needful,” said Batra.

The state government has fixed ₹5000 stamp duty for transfer of land within blood relation. This provision is applicable for only residential and agriculture land. The AIM has demanded that the provision be extended to cover industrial land too.

AIM chief faces problems in setting up industrial unit in Kakori

The AIM also highlighted the problem being faced by Manmohan Agarwal in setting up its unit in Kakori, a town in Lucknow district.

“Despite the land (project site) being cleared by the officials concerned, local police are not permitting the project to start,” said Agarwal.