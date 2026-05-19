...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Doctor assaulted at Hamirpur district hospital in UP; FIR filed under dacoity, SC/ST Act charges

Doctor assaulted at Hamirpur district hospital in UP; FIR filed under dacoity, SC/ST Act charges

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:39 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Hamirpur , An FIR was registered here on Tuesday under charges, including dacoity and provisions of the SC/ST Act, after a doctor and hospital staff were allegedly assaulted and medical equipment vandalised at the district hospital, officials said.

Doctor assaulted at Hamirpur district hospital in UP; FIR filed under dacoity, SC/ST Act charges

The incident occurred after Jitendra Singh , a resident of Atarar village under Binwar police station area, was brought to the district hospital in critical condition in the morning after allegedly consuming sulphas tablets under suspicious circumstances.

The doctor on emergency duty, Mahendra Kumar Singh, provided preliminary treatment and referred the patient to Kanpur, according to officials. However, the family members brought the youth back to the emergency ward before leaving. Upon re-examination, the doctor declared him dead.

Following this, around 10 to 15 relatives and villagers accompanying the deceased allegedly created a ruckus inside the hospital premises, accusing the doctor of negligence.

Police said the mob allegedly attacked Dr Singh and also assaulted hospital staff member Vipin and a security guard who tried to intervene.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
hamirpur
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Doctor assaulted at Hamirpur district hospital in UP; FIR filed under dacoity, SC/ST Act charges
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Doctor assaulted at Hamirpur district hospital in UP; FIR filed under dacoity, SC/ST Act charges
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.