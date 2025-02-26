Doctor, five more nursing home staff held for child trafficking

A doctor and five other people associated with a private nursing home in the Madiyaon area were found to be part of a child trafficking racket, police said in a statement. All six accused in police custody on Tuesday

All the six accused, three of whom are women, were caught near Shankarpur Dhal while trying to flee by a joint team of police and crime branch on Tuesday, the police said, adding a newborn was rescued during the operation.

“This action was taken after a sting operation revealed that the gang ‘sold’ a boy child for ₹5 lakh and a girl child for ₹3 lakh,” read the police statement.

The police were investigating how long the accused had been running the racket and their criminal history in other districts as well.

The police identified the accused as Dr. Altaf, 33, who also took care of the nursing home’s management; Vinod Singh, 44, a contractor-cum-caretaker; Neeraj Kumar Gautam, 24, the clinic compounder; Kusum Devi, 45; Santosh Kumari, 32 (both of them worked as patient assistants in the facility) and Sharma Devi, 50. Police said the accused had been booked under sections 143(4) (trafficking of persons) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS.

The police launched an investigation into the case on February 24. Their probe confirmed that the accused were involved in the trafficking of newborns. On Tuesday, they were tipped off that some of the accused were trying to flee Madiyaon, and caught the latter near Shankarpur Dhal. “The police took immediate action and arrested three men and three women from the spot. Two mobile phones and ₹1,250 were also recovered from them,” said the police.