Doctors rush to get transfer list rectified, applications pile up at U.P. health directorate

The transfers of doctors on June 30 have kicked a row in the state. Several doctors have been transferred within one year of their previous transfer while many, who have less than two years of service left, too, have found their name on the transfer list, which was against the provision laid down in the transfer policy.

Also, medical courses at several government hospitals are in trouble due to these transfers. Ever since the list came out, over 250 applications, mostly alleging irregularities and several pleading cancellations of transfer on humane grounds, have piled up at the health directorate.

U.P. deputy CM and health minister Brajesh Pathak has sought an explanation from the additional chief secretary, medical health, regarding the alleged flouting of the rules in the June 30 transfer order. Pathak has demanded the reason behind the transfer of each doctor.

Minister of state, medical health, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, has also sought a report from the director-general, medical health, over the transfers and posting of government doctors.

Samples this: Dr Jyotsana Vatsa, joint director in Meerut, has been transferred to Rampur. Dr Vatsa has around one year left for her retirement, and the transfer policy says those having less than two years of services may not be transferred. She has sought a review.

Another case is of Dr Prabhat Kumar, who has been transferred from Bhadohi to Mau, but his wife, Dr Rajkumari Sahu, has not been transferred while the transfer policy gives a facility of couple posting.

“Transfer policy exempts divyangs from transfers and even those who have spent less than seven years in one district,” said Dr Sachin Vaish, president of the provincial medical services association (PMSA), a body of government doctors. Another application was from Dr Shobhna Dube, who is a divyang, and has been transferred from Jaunpur to Balia. Dr Dube lost her husband to cancer two years back.

Dr Vaish and PMSA general secretary Dr Amit Singh met health minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday and discussed the irregularities in the transfer list.

Dr Usha Shukla, HoD anaesthesia at the UP Rural Medical University, Etawah, has written to DG health to cancel the transfer of her husband, Dr Paritosh, who was posted at the district hospital in Etawah, as this was against the couple posting facility rules.

Several doctors have pleaded they be exempted on humane grounds. Dr Mahendra Singh, who has been transferred from Ghaziabad to Baghpat has pleaded for the cancellation of his transfer on medical grounds. “I am under treatment for a cardiac problem at AIIMS, New Delhi, and doctors have advised angiography. I request to be exempted from the transfer for 2022-23,” Dr Singh’s application read.

“If I take the transfer, I might have to stop the education of my children aged 6 and 8. I live with the kids and elderly father-in-law,” wrote Dr Shiv Arti Yadav, a dental surgeon in Azamgarh, who has been transferred to Chandauli district. Dr Yadav has pleaded cancellation of the transfer order on humane grounds.

Even medical courses are in trouble

The DNB (Diplomate of National Board), a post-graduate master’s degree same as the MD/MS degree awarded to the specialist doctors in India after completion of three-year residency courses at the civil hospital in Lucknow, was also in trouble as the two doctors, one each from orthopaedic and surgery department has been transferred.

“The rules say that at least two PG teachers are must for running the course else the degree will not be awarded,” wrote the 10-DNB students to the additional chief secretary, medical health, pleasing reconsideration on transfer decision.

“There are 45 DNB seats in different hospitals that are now in trouble due to the transfers,” said Dr Amit Singh, general-secretary, provincial medical services association (PMSA).

The mission director national health mission had on May 2, written to the additional chief secretary not to transfer doctors engaged as faculty for the three-year DNB and two-year post MBBS diploma courses at government hospitals.

“It has been brought to notice of the office by hospitals that doctors engaged as faculty in courses have been transferred. It is, therefore, requested that these doctors be excluded from transfers,” MD NHM Aparna, wrote in the reminder letter on July 2.

Civil Hospital and Balrampur hospital, Lucknow, Shiv Prasad Gupta Hospital, Varanasi, Maharana Pratap Hospital, Bareilly, UHM Hospital, Kanpur and

Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital, Prayagraj, are currently provide these DNB course in the state.

As per the list, 17 doctors, who were engaged as faculties in these hospitals teaching DNB have been transferred.