Doctors rush to get transfer list rectified, applications pile up at U.P. health directorate
The transfers of doctors on June 30 have kicked a row in the state. Several doctors have been transferred within one year of their previous transfer while many, who have less than two years of service left, too, have found their name on the transfer list, which was against the provision laid down in the transfer policy.
Also, medical courses at several government hospitals are in trouble due to these transfers. Ever since the list came out, over 250 applications, mostly alleging irregularities and several pleading cancellations of transfer on humane grounds, have piled up at the health directorate.
U.P. deputy CM and health minister Brajesh Pathak has sought an explanation from the additional chief secretary, medical health, regarding the alleged flouting of the rules in the June 30 transfer order. Pathak has demanded the reason behind the transfer of each doctor.
Minister of state, medical health, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, has also sought a report from the director-general, medical health, over the transfers and posting of government doctors.
Samples this: Dr Jyotsana Vatsa, joint director in Meerut, has been transferred to Rampur. Dr Vatsa has around one year left for her retirement, and the transfer policy says those having less than two years of services may not be transferred. She has sought a review.
Another case is of Dr Prabhat Kumar, who has been transferred from Bhadohi to Mau, but his wife, Dr Rajkumari Sahu, has not been transferred while the transfer policy gives a facility of couple posting.
“Transfer policy exempts divyangs from transfers and even those who have spent less than seven years in one district,” said Dr Sachin Vaish, president of the provincial medical services association (PMSA), a body of government doctors. Another application was from Dr Shobhna Dube, who is a divyang, and has been transferred from Jaunpur to Balia. Dr Dube lost her husband to cancer two years back.
Dr Vaish and PMSA general secretary Dr Amit Singh met health minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday and discussed the irregularities in the transfer list.
Dr Usha Shukla, HoD anaesthesia at the UP Rural Medical University, Etawah, has written to DG health to cancel the transfer of her husband, Dr Paritosh, who was posted at the district hospital in Etawah, as this was against the couple posting facility rules.
Several doctors have pleaded they be exempted on humane grounds. Dr Mahendra Singh, who has been transferred from Ghaziabad to Baghpat has pleaded for the cancellation of his transfer on medical grounds. “I am under treatment for a cardiac problem at AIIMS, New Delhi, and doctors have advised angiography. I request to be exempted from the transfer for 2022-23,” Dr Singh’s application read.
“If I take the transfer, I might have to stop the education of my children aged 6 and 8. I live with the kids and elderly father-in-law,” wrote Dr Shiv Arti Yadav, a dental surgeon in Azamgarh, who has been transferred to Chandauli district. Dr Yadav has pleaded cancellation of the transfer order on humane grounds.
Even medical courses are in trouble
The DNB (Diplomate of National Board), a post-graduate master’s degree same as the MD/MS degree awarded to the specialist doctors in India after completion of three-year residency courses at the civil hospital in Lucknow, was also in trouble as the two doctors, one each from orthopaedic and surgery department has been transferred.
“The rules say that at least two PG teachers are must for running the course else the degree will not be awarded,” wrote the 10-DNB students to the additional chief secretary, medical health, pleasing reconsideration on transfer decision.
“There are 45 DNB seats in different hospitals that are now in trouble due to the transfers,” said Dr Amit Singh, general-secretary, provincial medical services association (PMSA).
The mission director national health mission had on May 2, written to the additional chief secretary not to transfer doctors engaged as faculty for the three-year DNB and two-year post MBBS diploma courses at government hospitals.
“It has been brought to notice of the office by hospitals that doctors engaged as faculty in courses have been transferred. It is, therefore, requested that these doctors be excluded from transfers,” MD NHM Aparna, wrote in the reminder letter on July 2.
Civil Hospital and Balrampur hospital, Lucknow, Shiv Prasad Gupta Hospital, Varanasi, Maharana Pratap Hospital, Bareilly, UHM Hospital, Kanpur and
Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital, Prayagraj, are currently provide these DNB course in the state.
As per the list, 17 doctors, who were engaged as faculties in these hospitals teaching DNB have been transferred.
-
Lonavla receives 184 mm rainfall in last 24 hours
Many areas of Lonavla were flooded as the city received 184 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Heavy rainfall is also reported from rural areas. Heavy rains since Monday night led to landslide on Lonavla to Pavana dam road near Dudhivare. The western Maharashtra district is witnessing heavy rains since the last few days. Railway transport was also affected as ghat sections witnessed heavy fog. The monsoon trough is also active.
-
U.P. higher education minister says always ready to protect, promote Sanskrit
UP higher education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay on Wednesday said that he is always ready to protect Devvani (the language of the gods), Sanskrit. Upadhyay made the comment during a meeting with Sampurnanand Sanskrit University vice-chancellor Prof Hareram Tripathi in Varanasi. Upadhyay described Sampurnanand Sanskrit University as the temple of Mother Saraswati and the courtyard of Devvani. The Higher Education Minister assured all cooperation in the promotion of Sanskrit, said SSU public relations officer Shashindra Mishra.
-
LLRM medical college doctor dies by suicide: Meerut police
A doctor, 28, who was pursuing a post-graduate diploma course in radiology at LLRM Medical College in Meerut, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday night, police said. Medical college police station SHO Sant Singh said that fellow doctors found her hanging by a rope in her hostel room on Tuesday night. The incident was reported to the police. The doctor was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead after an examination.
-
Pune reports 10 new cases of BA 2.75; nine new cases of BA.4 & BA.5
PUNE Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 10 new cases of the BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron with all cases hailing from Pune after processing of the samples in the last week of June and the outcome becoming known this week, as per the latest state health department report. Additionally, the state reported six and three cases of the BA.5 and BA.4 sub-variants of Omicron, respectively with all cases once again hailing from Pune.
-
Karnataka CM congratulates Dr Veerendra Heggade for nomination to Rajya Sabha
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expressed his happiness at the nomination of Dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, Dr D Veerendra Heggade, as member of Rajya Sabha. The Chief Minister also congratulated other nominees -- eminent athlete P T Usha, legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and renowned film screenwriter K V Vijayendra Prasad. BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other senior BJP functionaries congratulated Dr Heggade.
