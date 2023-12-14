Doctors should expedite procedures to relieve patients from financial burdens, says Dr Raman Kataria

In order to reduce the cost of treatment, there is a need to minimise the patient’s stay in the hospital,” said Dr Raman Kataria, founder of Jan Swasthya Sahyog —a voluntary, non-profit, registered society of health professionals, in his keynote speech during the celebration of the 40th foundation day of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) at Shruti auditorium on Thursday. Dr Raman Kataria (Sourced)

“Jan Swasthya Sahyog has developed a system to perform tests and diagnosis on the same day to reduce the cost of coming to the hospital and alleviate inconvenience. Doctors who see patients today and perform tests the next day cause inconvenience to patients while increasing the cost of treatment,” said Dr Kataria.

Dr Kataria shared real-life experiences of the health infrastructure in Ganiyari village of Chhattisgarh, where underweight and undernourished tribals and malnourished children faced challenges.

He elaborated on a chronic disease care program involving screening, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up of women and children through mobile clinics and patient health support groups. Over time, this program reduced infant mortality, maternal mortality, and neonatal mortality.

Presenting the report card of Institute Director Professor RK Dhiman, PGI has witnessed new registrations of 1.16 lakh patients this year. Over 8.30 lakh patients came for follow-up, 55,000 patients were admitted, and 14,000 surgeries were performed.

PGI director stated that a Gamma knife would soon be installed to provide non-surgical treatment to brain tumor patients. Prof Dhiman said, “If necessary, a gamma knife will be installed on the PP model. Two hundred and ten emergency beds would be made operational within six months. For this, MD seats will also be increased from 2 to 6 to 10.”