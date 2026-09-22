Don’t allow negative forces to divide society: Yogi Adityanath

Negative forces were attempting to divide society and even great personalities along caste lines, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in Meerut on Monday. He also said the responsibility for preventing social division rested substantially with the BJP’s Shakti Kendra heads.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath lights a ceremonial lamp during the Shakti Kendra convenor conference, in Meerut on Monday. BJP national president Nitin Nabin and other leaders also present. (ANI PHOTO)

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He directed them to review every booth, form effective teams at booth level, assign responsibilities to Panna Pramukhs and map every family. Workers should also conduct surveys and motivate everyone to exercise their right to vote, he said.

Addressing a conference of Shakti Kendra convenors of the BJP’s western Uttar Pradesh region in the presence of the party’s national president Nitin Nabin in Meerut, Adityanath said, “Negative forces will once again try to divide society. They will try to divide society in the name of caste and commit the sin of dividing great personalities along caste lines. We must not allow this division to happen.”

He alleged that governments that had criticised Sanatan traditions had previously stopped the Kanwar Yatra. The BJP government, he said, had made it clear that the pilgrimage would not be stopped and would continue with grandeur. He said he personally participated in the Kanwar Yatra and showered flowers on devotees.

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{{^usCountry}} “No one can now stop Krishna Janmashtami or insult Meerut, the land of the revolution,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No one can now stop Krishna Janmashtami or insult Meerut, the land of the revolution,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Yogi also said the SP was opposed to Sanatan and claimed that the party was as irritated by the chanting of Lord Ram’s name as Babur was.

“Therefore, you have to decide everything. Only Bajrangbali can respond to the followers of Babur. Only devotees of Hanuman can do this work,” he said.

He also claimed that Uttar Pradesh had become free of riots and curfews after the “backbone of rioters” was broken, and said this had helped attract major employment opportunities to the state.

“Now nobody insults you merely by saying you are from UP,” he said.

He cited the completion of the Noida International Airport, which he said was about an hour from Meerut, as an example of infrastructure creating new opportunities for young people.

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He also highlighted the construction of Uttar Pradesh’s first sports university in Meerut, named after Major Dhyan Chand.

The chief minister said the 12-lane Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Namo Bharat train were operating successfully and listed the film city, medical devices park and semiconductor unit among projects under development.

Yogi also credited BJP workers with helping establish the party as the world’s largest political party. He described workers as the “charioteers” of the BJP’s journey, drawing a parallel with Krishna’s role as a charioteer in the Mahabharata.

“History did not give respect to Shakuni and Manthara, but it respected a charioteer like Krishna,” he said, urging every worker to develop the spirit of becoming a “charioteer” like Krishna.

Citing freedom fighter Kotwal Dhan Singh Gurjar, Yogi said he was a hero of India’s freedom movement and should be respected by every Indian rather than being identified only with a particular caste. He similarly described Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj as national heroes who could not be confined to caste identities.

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He also referred to revolutionary Durga Bhabhi as an inspiration for everyone and said the state government had built a grand memorial to Kotwal Dhan Singh Gurjar in Meerut.